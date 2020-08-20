Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Oscar van Heerden
David Coltart
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

20 August 2020 6:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.

The NCAS and other health groups have urged the government to finalise the bill, after the ban on tobacco products was lifted this week.

The draft Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill was first approved by Cabinet in 2018, and given a stamp of approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Lobby groups now want Parliament to pass it into law.

The bill aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas, and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, communications manager at NCAS, says the tobacco control legislation is needed now more than ever as the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 has served as a stern reminder for a lot of things, including the hazards of smoking, tobacco and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

We are strongly calling for the bill to be passed into law.

Dr Sharon  Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

It provides for 100% smoke-free public areas. This is very important in protecting other people who don't smoke.

Dr Sharon  Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

In South Africa, 80% of people do not smoke.

Dr Sharon  Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

This is the time to control tobacco, not just because of ofo Covid-19, but beyond Covid-19.

Dr Sharon  Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

Listen to the discussion on Today with Lester Kiewit:


