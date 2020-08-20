Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law





The NCAS and other health groups have urged the government to finalise the bill, after the ban on tobacco products was lifted this week.

The draft Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill was first approved by Cabinet in 2018, and given a stamp of approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Lobby groups now want Parliament to pass it into law.

The bill aims to remove designated smoking areas in restaurants, ban outdoor smoking in public areas, and regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, among other measures.

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, communications manager at NCAS, says the tobacco control legislation is needed now more than ever as the country responds to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 has served as a stern reminder for a lot of things, including the hazards of smoking, tobacco and exposure to secondhand smoke. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

We are strongly calling for the bill to be passed into law. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

It provides for 100% smoke-free public areas. This is very important in protecting other people who don't smoke. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

In South Africa, 80% of people do not smoke. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

This is the time to control tobacco, not just because of ofo Covid-19, but beyond Covid-19. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Project and Communications Manager - National Council Against Smoking

Listen to the discussion on Today with Lester Kiewit: