Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned





Guy Leitch, the editor of SA Flyer Magazine, interviewed Bezuidenhout about his resignation on Thursday morning.

Leitch says Bezuidenhout's reasons for leaving the airline are less about the politics at South African Airways (SAA) and more about his family and lifestyle needs.

Bezuidenhout will be leaving South Africa and taking up a new post in Europe, at Guernsey Airport in the Channel Islands, in November.

The CEO says he's been looking for international exposure for several years, according to Leitch.

His family had had some unpleasant experiences in terms of the crime here in South Africa. The family had been touched by Covid-19 as well. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

He was offered a job in Europe and he wanted to broaden his wings internationally. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

He's moving to a significantly smaller airline... He's doing it for the lifestyle and because his doctor would approve - it's much less stressful and a much nicer place to be. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

If SAA hadn't been quite such a toxic environment, he might have been a little more reluctant to go. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: