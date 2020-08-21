Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
Ster Kinekor Cinemas reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
KENICHI SERINO
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
No Items to show
Latest Local
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they... 21 August 2020 10:52 AM
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes... 20 August 2020 6:12 PM
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate. 20 August 2020 2:48 PM
View all Business
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
[PICS] Best flower season in years! Hotspots, routes and accommodation deals… "It’s popping!" says Eugene Marinus (Hantam National Botanical Gardens). "Everywhere the daisies are out! It’s now perfect." 19 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

You can now get everything Showmax has, plus live-streamed sport.

The five-year-old South African Netflix-competitor has launched a “Pro” version of its service for R449 per month.

The mobile-only pro-version costs R225.

Lionel Messi during a UEFA Champions League game between Olympiacos and FC Barcelona at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

For customers in South Africa, Showmax Pro offers a live-stream of every single game played in these leagues:

  • English Premier League

  • Champions League

  • PSL

  • FA Cup

  • La Liga

  • Series A

  • FA Cup

  • UEFA Champions League

  • UEFA Europa League

Showmax Pro will also live-stream athletics, professional boxing, all the world’s large marathons, swimming, extreme sports, e-sports, basketball, triathlon, horse racing, netball and hockey.

It does not yet offer any rugby, cricket, golf, tennis or F1.

It features two simultaneous, high definition streams on up to five devices.

Regular Showmax is still R99 a month.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband to help you decide if Showmax Pro is right for you.

None of the own-produced SuperSport stuff is there, except PSL. The stuff that costs SuperSport a tremendous amount of money to cover, like rugby and cricket, is not there.

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

It [sports] is a niche market that’s willing to pay a lot of money… People aren’t willing to pay as much for normal entertainment than they are for live sports.

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

DStv is launching its own streaming-only service. You’ll live-stream DStv over the internet rather than getting it with a satellite. But it costs exactly the same as the satellite option…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

If they just sell a R500 per month, comprehensive sports package – the whole of Supersport – there are so many people who would take that up!

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


