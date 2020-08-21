Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?





You can now get everything Showmax has, plus live-streamed sport.

The five-year-old South African Netflix-competitor has launched a “Pro” version of its service for R449 per month.

The mobile-only pro-version costs R225.

Lionel Messi during a UEFA Champions League game between Olympiacos and FC Barcelona at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

For customers in South Africa, Showmax Pro offers a live-stream of every single game played in these leagues:

English Premier League

Champions League

PSL

FA Cup

La Liga

Series A

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

Showmax Pro will also live-stream athletics, professional boxing, all the world’s large marathons, swimming, extreme sports, e-sports, basketball, triathlon, horse racing, netball and hockey.

It does not yet offer any rugby, cricket, golf, tennis or F1.

It features two simultaneous, high definition streams on up to five devices.

Regular Showmax is still R99 a month.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband to help you decide if Showmax Pro is right for you.

None of the own-produced SuperSport stuff is there, except PSL. The stuff that costs SuperSport a tremendous amount of money to cover, like rugby and cricket, is not there. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

It [sports] is a niche market that’s willing to pay a lot of money… People aren’t willing to pay as much for normal entertainment than they are for live sports. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

DStv is launching its own streaming-only service. You’ll live-stream DStv over the internet rather than getting it with a satellite. But it costs exactly the same as the satellite option… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

If they just sell a R500 per month, comprehensive sports package – the whole of Supersport – there are so many people who would take that up! Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

