New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case
Khosa died in April after an altercation with South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who were enforcing lockdown regulations.
The report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers acted improperly, irregularly, and in contravention of their code of conduct when they entered Khosa’s home in Alexandra.
Wikus Steyl, the lawyer representing the Khosa family, says the report will help strengthen the criminal investigation into the matter as well as the civil lawsuit that is currently underway.
He says this latest report is very different from the ombud's initial findings that the soldiers "were provoked and accompanied by police and metro cops."
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday said the soldiers implicated in the killing of Khosa would be suspended with pay pending disciplinary action.
Steyl says the soldiers should be dismissed because they do not belong in the military for killing an innocent man.
RELATED: 'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
The second report that came out this week is finally the truth. It finally brings a form of justice to the family after his death.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
It will go a long way in supporting the criminal case and a civil case.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
The report says the soldiers acted outside of their mandate.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
The soldiers were deployed to support law enforcement and not to do their own law enforcement.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
The report found that these soldiers entered Collins Khosa's property and started with the assault and the killing without any police members being present.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
Even though the word was not used in the report, it's definitely murder. They killed a man and it was not by mistake.Wikus Steyl, lawyer representing family of Collins Khosa
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
