It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Govender was appointed acting CEO after Jacques Faul resigned from the position earlier this week.
CSA president Chris Nenzani also stepped down this week while chief operations officer Naasei Appiah was fired on Sunday.
Govender was previously the CSA's chief commercial officer. She's the first woman to become CEO of the organisation.
She says she's fully aware of the perception that CSA is in crisis and says it's now time to start repairing the organisation's relationships with stakeholder groups, including the players and the media.
RELATED: Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
According to Govender, the CSA's relationship with the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) is slowly improving after it was "fractured".
She says it's important to find a way to take the organisation forward after what she calls "bad decisions" that were taken in the past.
Govender tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that she sees her appointment to "the hot seat" as an opportunity for transformation.
The acting CEO says the good work being done at the CSA has been overshadowed by controversy and negative media coverage.
It's not lost on me that this seat is incredibly hot... I see it as an opportunity to change things and to be part of the change I want to see for an organisation that I am proud of.Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa
I would encourage the media to look a little bit deeper to some of the transformation work that we're doing.Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa
Some of the reporting doesn't accurately convey some of the good work that's being done.Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa
We have to be able to repair and restore some of the relationships that have caused these breakdowns.Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa
Listen to Kugandrie Govender in conversation with John Maytham:
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?
Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.Read More
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support
What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently?Read More
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer)
"The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there."Read More
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance
The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopping.Read More
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only
It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head
American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop.Read More
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket
Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mind.Read More
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.Read More
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case
A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they entered his home and assaulted him.Read More
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September
The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.Read More
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?
Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this...Read More
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'
Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.Read More
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!
A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...Read More
R200k reward offered for info on Golden Arrow bus torching
Golden Arrow say they've been forced to spend in excess of R19m this year replacing buses damaged by criminals.Read More
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'
"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More