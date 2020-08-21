It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa





Govender was appointed acting CEO after Jacques Faul resigned from the position earlier this week.

CSA president Chris Nenzani also stepped down this week while chief operations officer Naasei Appiah was fired on Sunday.

Govender was previously the CSA's chief commercial officer. She's the first woman to become CEO of the organisation.

She says she's fully aware of the perception that CSA is in crisis and says it's now time to start repairing the organisation's relationships with stakeholder groups, including the players and the media.

According to Govender, the CSA's relationship with the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) is slowly improving after it was "fractured".

She says it's important to find a way to take the organisation forward after what she calls "bad decisions" that were taken in the past.

Govender tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that she sees her appointment to "the hot seat" as an opportunity for transformation.

The acting CEO says the good work being done at the CSA has been overshadowed by controversy and negative media coverage.

It's not lost on me that this seat is incredibly hot... I see it as an opportunity to change things and to be part of the change I want to see for an organisation that I am proud of. Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa

I would encourage the media to look a little bit deeper to some of the transformation work that we're doing. Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa

Some of the reporting doesn't accurately convey some of the good work that's being done. Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa

We have to be able to repair and restore some of the relationships that have caused these breakdowns. Kugandrie Govender, Acting CEO - Cricket South Africa

Listen to Kugandrie Govender in conversation with John Maytham: