Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super-exited!'

Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.

Related article: Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens

Movie lovers – the brave ones, at least - rejoice!

Ster-Kinekor is reopening 32 theatres next Friday (28 August).

The remaining ones will start operating on 18 September.

Iron Man, a founding member of Marvel's fictional superhero team "The Avengers" (pixabay.com)

There’ll be a maximum of 50 socially distanced seats available.

Moviegoers will have to buy tickets – and snacks - on the Ster-Kinekor app or on its website.

Masks will be compulsory and a staff member will check patron’s temperatures.

Zain Johnson (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Ryan Williams, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

We’re super-exited! We can’t wait! We’re opening about 60% of our cinemas next Friday with the balance opening in the two or three weeks after that…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

We’ve got some great new films coming. Chris Nolen’s Tenet… a great action film called Ava. Something for the kiddies in Tabaluga… Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, there’s a new James Bond film, the next Marvel film – Black Widow…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

We’ve been training staff in [Covid-19] protocols…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

The first movie I saw at the cinema was ET…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

We’ve extended our cleaning times between shows to 35 minutes… it takes 15 minutes for the stuff we spray to dry… wiping down all surfaces… full disinfection… so we’ll have fewer shows per day.

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres delete

Our last show starts at 7 pm… to give you time to get home [before the 10 pm curfew] …

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres delete

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


