Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super-exited!'
Related article: Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens
Movie lovers – the brave ones, at least - rejoice!
Ster-Kinekor is reopening 32 theatres next Friday (28 August).
The remaining ones will start operating on 18 September.
There’ll be a maximum of 50 socially distanced seats available.
Moviegoers will have to buy tickets – and snacks - on the Ster-Kinekor app or on its website.
Masks will be compulsory and a staff member will check patron’s temperatures.
Zain Johnson (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Ryan Williams, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.
We’re super-exited! We can’t wait! We’re opening about 60% of our cinemas next Friday with the balance opening in the two or three weeks after that…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
We’ve got some great new films coming. Chris Nolen’s Tenet… a great action film called Ava. Something for the kiddies in Tabaluga… Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, there’s a new James Bond film, the next Marvel film – Black Widow…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
We’ve been training staff in [Covid-19] protocols…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
The first movie I saw at the cinema was ET…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
We’ve extended our cleaning times between shows to 35 minutes… it takes 15 minutes for the stuff we spray to dry… wiping down all surfaces… full disinfection… so we’ll have fewer shows per day.Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres delete
Our last show starts at 7 pm… to give you time to get home [before the 10 pm curfew] …Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres delete
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'
"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More
Goodbye to the tobacco ban that cost 'billions and billions ' in lost revenue
Tobacco sales resumed after several months on Tuesday, Aubrey Masango asks how much revenue has been lost as a result of the ban..Read More