Local

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

21 August 2020 1:11 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Table Mountain
Cape Town
Table mountain cable way
tourist attraction
cable car

The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly restarts.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has confirmed that it will resume operations on 1 September 2020.

A cablecar on its way down from Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter

RELATED: Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September

Managing director Wahida Parker says the TMACC will open to all local and domestic travellers with strict health and safety protocols in place.

The cableway will operate between 8 am to 3 pm from Monday to Sunday. Parker says the TMACC sunset special has been suspended.

RELATED: Cape Town's 'Red Bus' tours get back into gear

Sanitising stations have been placed at the entrance and exits of the upper and lower cable car stations and are also provided inside the cable car.

The cableway usually carries 65 people at a time, but TMACC has cut its carrying capacity to 27 for each trip to meet physical distancing requirements.

Parker says online bookings and ticket purchases are encouraged while mask-wearing and physical distancing will be mandatory.

Those who celebrated their birthdays during the national lockdown can claim their free ticket, however, claims can only be in the first two weeks after the re-opening.

We're so excited that people are going to be able to take a ride on the cable car once again.

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

We are mindful and observing the lockdown curfew, and therefore, our last car is at 3pm

Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company

Visit the TMACC website for more information.

Listen to Wahida Parker in conversation with Zain Johnson:


