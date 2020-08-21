Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
The City reportedly spent R53 million on the Strandfontein homeless site which was set up in April during the initial phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Of the R53 million spent on the controversial camp, roughly R43 million was used to hire tents, according to Herron.
The camp was only operational for six weeks and was marred by controversy.
RELATED: Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site
Herron has called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the City for inappropriate spending and flawed Covid-19 procurement processes in erecting the site.
Today I submitted a request to the @RSASIU to investigate the R53m spent by @CityofCT on its disastrous #Strandfontein camp. @PresidencyZA SIU Proclamation mandates it to investigate #COVID19SA procurement that is not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable & cost effective. pic.twitter.com/zSJQ4nP6do— Brett Herron (@brettherron) August 20, 2020
He has accused the municipality of breaching the Municipal Finance Management Act and its own grant-in-aid policy in setting up the camp.
Herron, a member of Western Cape Provincial Legislature, has described the Strandfontein camp as an "inhumane dumping ground" where a number of homeless people "escaped".
He says organisations like the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had condemned the inhumane conditions at the site.
R44 million for the hire of tents for six weeks is an obscene amount of money.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
It's price gouging. It's inappropriate spending and financial recklessness.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
For R44 million the City could have purchased a building, refitted it, and it could have been a permanent structure for homeless people.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
I visited the Strandfontein camp on the day that it was being set up and my own observation was that it was an inappropriate and inhumane response to sheltering homeless people for the lockdown.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
I don't believe that the City of Cape Town provided the highest quality of service to homeless people. It was an inhumane dumping ground.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato was not available to comment on-air.
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Politics
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique
Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.Read More
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1
The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema
The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed
Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north.Read More
Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead
While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.Read More
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?
Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.Read More
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing
All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged.Read More
More from Local
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work
The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly restarts.Read More
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case
A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they entered his home and assaulted him.Read More
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September
The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.Read More
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?
Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this...Read More
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'
Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.Read More