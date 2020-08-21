Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp





The City reportedly spent R53 million on the Strandfontein homeless site which was set up in April during the initial phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Of the R53 million spent on the controversial camp, roughly R43 million was used to hire tents, according to Herron.

The camp was only operational for six weeks and was marred by controversy.

Herron has called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the City for inappropriate spending and flawed Covid-19 procurement processes in erecting the site.

Today I submitted a request to the @RSASIU to investigate the R53m spent by @CityofCT on its disastrous #Strandfontein camp. @PresidencyZA SIU Proclamation mandates it to investigate #COVID19SA procurement that is not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable & cost effective. pic.twitter.com/zSJQ4nP6do — Brett Herron (@brettherron) August 20, 2020

He has accused the municipality of breaching the Municipal Finance Management Act and its own grant-in-aid policy in setting up the camp.

Herron, a member of Western Cape Provincial Legislature, has described the Strandfontein camp as an "inhumane dumping ground" where a number of homeless people "escaped".

He says organisations like the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had condemned the inhumane conditions at the site.

R44 million for the hire of tents for six weeks is an obscene amount of money. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

It's price gouging. It's inappropriate spending and financial recklessness. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

For R44 million the City could have purchased a building, refitted it, and it could have been a permanent structure for homeless people. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

I visited the Strandfontein camp on the day that it was being set up and my own observation was that it was an inappropriate and inhumane response to sheltering homeless people for the lockdown. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

I don't believe that the City of Cape Town provided the highest quality of service to homeless people. It was an inhumane dumping ground. Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato was not available to comment on-air.

