Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU





In its first strike against Covid-19 corruption, the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Special Tribunal has granted an order freezing R38.7 million from the bank accounts of 40 companies in Gauteng that are implicated in the theft of relief funds.

One of the companies – Royal Bhaca – belongs to the husband of Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The SIU also interdicted the Gauteng Health Department from making any further payments to the 40 companies.

The SIU says that the Gauteng provincial government’s former Chief Financial Officer Kabelo Lehloenya and Chief Director for Supply Chain Management Thandy Pino was the enablers of the allegedly fraudulent contracts with the provincial health department.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kaizer Kganyago, Head of Communications and Stakeholder Relations at the SIU.

We followed the money into all those bank accounts we are freezing today… if we leave the money there, when we’re finished, there won’t be any money left… Kaizer Kganyago, Head of Communications - Special Investigating Unit

We also froze the pension of the CFO at the Department of Health. Kaizer Kganyago, Head of Communications - Special Investigating Unit

We’ll give the President an update on 3 September. Kaizer Kganyago, Head of Communications - Special Investigating Unit

Listen to the interview in the audio below.