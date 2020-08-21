Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP





The Lion's Head section of Table Mountain will remain closed, despite the move to lockdown level 2.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management made the announcement in a statement on Friday afternoon.

TMNP management says that Lion's Head trail remains risky in terms of Covid-19 safety.

"Due to the nature of the trail, the inability of the visitors to maintain/practice safe social distancing and regular contact in the use of the chains and ladders makes it a very high-risk trail and unsafe to allow users to access the area", the statement reads.

