Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever
The tennis star earned R644 million (US$37.4 million) in the year to 30 May 2020, according to Forbes magazine.
Osaka’s earnings are only about 35% of the R1.83 billion (US$106.3 million) that Roger Federer earned.
Serena Williams previously held the earnings record for female athletes ($36 million).
10 best-paid athletes in the world in 2020, according to Forbes:
-
Roger Federer ($106.3 million)
-
Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million)
-
Lionel Messi ($104 million)
-
Neymar ($95.5 million)
-
LeBron James ($88.2 million)
-
Stephen Curry ($74.4 million)
-
Kevin Durant ($63.9 million)
-
Tiger Woods ($62.3 million)
-
Kirk Cousins ($60.5 million)
-
Carson Wentz ($59.1 million)
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
