Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever





Naomi Osaka (22) is the world’s most well-paid female athlete ever.

The tennis star earned R644 million (US$37.4 million) in the year to 30 May 2020, according to Forbes magazine.

Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka’s earnings are only about 35% of the R1.83 billion (US$106.3 million) that Roger Federer earned.

Serena Williams previously held the earnings record for female athletes ($36 million).

10 best-paid athletes in the world in 2020, according to Forbes: