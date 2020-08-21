Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:11
Accounting body, SAICA, finds Eskom's former CFO Anoj Signh guilty of misconduct then kicks him to the curb
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 18:15
Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever

21 August 2020 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion.

Naomi Osaka (22) is the world’s most well-paid female athlete ever.

The tennis star earned R644 million (US$37.4 million) in the year to 30 May 2020, according to Forbes magazine.

Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka’s earnings are only about 35% of the R1.83 billion (US$106.3 million) that Roger Federer earned.

Serena Williams previously held the earnings record for female athletes ($36 million).

10 best-paid athletes in the world in 2020, according to Forbes:

  • Roger Federer ($106.3 million)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million)

  • Lionel Messi ($104 million)

  • Neymar ($95.5 million)

  • LeBron James ($88.2 million)

  • Stephen Curry ($74.4 million)

  • Kevin Durant ($63.9 million)

  • Tiger Woods ($62.3 million)

  • Kirk Cousins ($60.5 million)

  • Carson Wentz ($59.1 million)


