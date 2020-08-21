Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte





Welte believes that the recovery rate "doesn't mean anything" when assessing the Covid-19 statistics.

RELATED: Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss

He argues that the case fatality rate (the proportion of Covid-19 cases which end in death) is a much more useful indicator.

The case fatality rate suggests the likelihood of death from Covid-19 should someone become infected, the professor explains.

Welte has written an opinion piece published on Ground Up, titled Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing.

He says analysing the number of excess deaths in South Africa is also important when interpreting numbers.

RELATED: 'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported'

Welte, a research professor and former director at Stellenbosch University's South African Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), chats to CapeTalk host John Maytham about his views.

What people want to know is how likely they are to get infected, and if they do get infected, how likely they are to die. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

I know what it means if I have a 1 in 10 chance of dying from the disease... I don't think anyone can explain intuitively what that [recovery rate] means. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

The recovery rate is not a number that anyone can interpret. I think we should ignore it and quietly move on. Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: