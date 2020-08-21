Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte
Welte believes that the recovery rate "doesn't mean anything" when assessing the Covid-19 statistics.
RELATED: Provincial Covid-19 recovery rate in excess of 90% now, says WC health boss
He argues that the case fatality rate (the proportion of Covid-19 cases which end in death) is a much more useful indicator.
The case fatality rate suggests the likelihood of death from Covid-19 should someone become infected, the professor explains.
Welte has written an opinion piece published on Ground Up, titled Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing.
He says analysing the number of excess deaths in South Africa is also important when interpreting numbers.
RELATED: 'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported'
Welte, a research professor and former director at Stellenbosch University's South African Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), chats to CapeTalk host John Maytham about his views.
What people want to know is how likely they are to get infected, and if they do get infected, how likely they are to die.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
I know what it means if I have a 1 in 10 chance of dying from the disease... I don't think anyone can explain intuitively what that [recovery rate] means.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
The recovery rate is not a number that anyone can interpret. I think we should ignore it and quietly move on.Professor Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work
The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly restarts.Read More
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case
A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they entered his home and assaulted him.Read More
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September
The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.Read More
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?
Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this...Read More
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More