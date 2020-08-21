John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 21 August 2020
- The Gilded Cage by Camilla Läckberg
- Against The Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa
- Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir by Natasha Trethewey
Listen to John's full book review here:
