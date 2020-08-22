Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe
De Bassompierre is a South African journalist and avid international traveller based in Ivory Coast’s economic capital, Abidjan, working for Bloomberg News and others.
The West Africa correspondent was an EWN Deputy Editor and a CapeTalk news anchor before relocating in 2017.
De Bassompierre and her family went on a trip by motorhome through Germany and Austria earlier this month.
We’re nearing the end of our family motorhome trip through Germany and Austria, so I thought I’d share some observations about traveling during a pandemic as my home country South Africa opens up interprovincial travel at midnight. pic.twitter.com/I5783YNZko— Leanne de Bassompierre (@LdeBassompierre) August 17, 2020
The mom-of-three says she had planned the trip back in January before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family had to change their itinerary a few weeks before setting off.
De Bassompierre says travelling by motorhome is a relatively safe option because it limits contact and opportunities for Covid-19 exposure.
She tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about her trip and some of the highlights during the journey.
We had planned the trip before... we had already booked it in January.Leanne de Bassompierre
Motorhomes are quite easy to rent... it's a great idea because you are quite autonomous. You can eat, shower, and sleep in the motorhome.Leanne de Bassompierre
Unlike South Africa, Europe has opened up... They had their peak much earlier and they've opened up for the summer.Leanne de Bassompierre
There were a lot fewer tourists but it was very doable.Leanne de Bassompierre
Listen to her share her story with Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King:
