Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA





Many employers have temporarily suspended their contributions towards retirement savings funds due to financial distress caused by the pandemic.

The Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) has encouraged employers to be transparent with employees about any changes to retirement fund contributions.

Some employers have suspended contributions to the fund altogether for a certain period, others have made partial contributions, and some have reduced the percentage of pensionable salary contributed.

The FSCA's head of consumer education, Lyndwill Clarke, says consumers have the right and responsibility to stay informed about changes to their pension or provident funds.

He says it's important to read all the communication that may have been sent to you from your retirement fund.

Clarke also suggests that you speak to your HR department or contact the principal officer of your retirement fund.

Make sure you receive a benefit statement and assess how your fund has been affected by Covid-19, he advises.

As a fund member, you have the responsibility to monitor what your fund administrator is doing. Contact your HR department. Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Contact your retirement fund or look at the communications that are being sent out... most of them have rules that stipulate how the funds are run. Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Some of these funds have made provision for temporary absence from work, a break in your service, a postponement of the contribution payments or a reduction of your pensionable services. Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

You need to make sure that your fund caters for when your contribution is being diminished. Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

We have seen people resign to access their pension fund. Lyndwill Clarke, Head of Consumer Education - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

