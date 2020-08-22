Streaming issues? Report here
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower

22 August 2020 1:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dagga
cannabis
Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill
dagga bill
The Haze Club
cannabis bill

Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Neil Lidell, director at The Haze Club, says the bill in its current form is highly flawed.

The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which regulates legal dagga possession in South Africa, has been published ahead of its submission to Parliament.

Lidell says the draft law does not cover the commercialisation of the plant, which could have a negative impact on the country's economy.

RELATED: Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert

He says the draft laws outlined in the bill, which was drafted by the Justice and Correctional Services Department, perpetuate the stigma associated with cannabis.

Lidell says that the government needs to consult with the cannabis industry to address a number of concerns.

The bill has done the bear-minimum of what the Constitutional Court has laid down.

Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club

There's nothing in there about the commercialisation of cannabis or the legalisation of it.

Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club

Whoever drafted this bill clearly doesn't know the cannabis plant at all.

Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club

The bill treats cannabis almost as if it's a firearm... something incredibly dangerous. The thing we're trying to do here is to remove the stigma that this plant is dangerous.

Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


