Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower
Neil Lidell, director at The Haze Club, says the bill in its current form is highly flawed.
The Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which regulates legal dagga possession in South Africa, has been published ahead of its submission to Parliament.
Lidell says the draft law does not cover the commercialisation of the plant, which could have a negative impact on the country's economy.
RELATED: Long way to go before draft cannabis bill becomes law, says expert
He says the draft laws outlined in the bill, which was drafted by the Justice and Correctional Services Department, perpetuate the stigma associated with cannabis.
Lidell says that the government needs to consult with the cannabis industry to address a number of concerns.
The bill has done the bear-minimum of what the Constitutional Court has laid down.Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club
There's nothing in there about the commercialisation of cannabis or the legalisation of it.Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club
Whoever drafted this bill clearly doesn't know the cannabis plant at all.Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club
The bill treats cannabis almost as if it's a firearm... something incredibly dangerous. The thing we're trying to do here is to remove the stigma that this plant is dangerous.Neil Lidell, Director - The Haze Club
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down
Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managing the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work
The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly restarts.Read More
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).Read More
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case
A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they entered his home and assaulted him.Read More
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law
The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September
The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.Read More
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons?
Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this...Read More