Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down





The local business was well-known for its one-of-a-kind handmade products using recycled tea bags.

Jill Heyes, the founder of Original T-Bag Designs, says she's had to close down and retrench her 18 employees due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Original T-Bag Designs started out as a social project aimed at empowering unemployed women from Hout Bay township Imizamo Yethu.

The women were thoroughly trained over the years and earned money making unique arts and crafts using teabags.

Heyes says the business has suffered without any international tourism. She says it was tragic letting go some her staff, some of whom had been with Original T-Bag Designs for 19 years.

Asked whether the closure is permanent, Heyes says she isn't sure if the company will reemerge in the future.

I don't know what the future holds. I'm gutted because we had trained up our staff to a very high standard. People all over the world love our products. Jill Heyes, Founder - Original T-Bag Designs

I never expected that things would happen like this, but nor did the rest of the world. Jill Heyes, Founder - Original T-Bag Designs

We are very dependent on tourists and tour groups coming to visit us. Jill Heyes, Founder - Original T-Bag Designs

