Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Today at 21:15
Out of the office: Working From Home vs. Office
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Yael Rosen - Co-Founder & Director at Ferva
Today at 21:30
Converting offices into flats post pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Erwin Rode - Property Economist And Valuer at Rode & Associates
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and a... 23 August 2020 10:55 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. 22 August 2020 1:52 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study

23 August 2020 10:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Medicine
cold
Oxford university
honey
coughs
flu-like symptoms
honey study
Beekeeper
John Moodie
A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and antibiotics.

Scientists at Oxford University believe that honey is a good alternative for relieving symptoms of colds and coughs.

The researchers have advised that doctors should consider recommending honey to patients instead of antibiotics.

The study, which reviewed 14 clinical trials, involving 1,761 participants, was published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine earlier this week.

It found that honey is effective at treating the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections – including sore throats, blocked noses, coughs, and general congestion.

The findings come as no surprise to local beekeeper John Moodie.

Moodie says honey has a remarkable effect on relieving flu-like illnesses and is reemerging to treat various ills and ailments.

For thousands of years, honey has been used as a home remedy for soothing sore throats and coughs.

Image: 123rf.com

Moodie, who owns the Honeywood Farm in the Overberg regions, says honey is known to attack harmful oral bacteria.

However, he says consumers need to decern between bee-produced honey and fraudulent honey on the shelves.

RELATED: Food fraud: Could you be eating fake honey?

Honey is a concentrated sugar, which kills bacteria. Secondly, it has small amounts of hydrogen peroxide... The third factor is the antibacterial activity of honey.

John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

Honey attacks the biofilm which protects the bacteria. That's good for a sore throat and plaque on teeth.

John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

Honey has been used since Aristotle. Antibiotics came in and flattened these old remedies and honey is coming back.

John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

It's so sad that people are profiteering from false honey which is not as good as real honey in terms of its healing and therapeutic properties.

John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down

22 August 2020 2:46 PM

Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront.

Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower

22 August 2020 1:52 PM

Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte

21 August 2020 4:48 PM

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP

21 August 2020 3:02 PM

A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.

Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp

21 August 2020 2:39 PM

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

21 August 2020 1:11 PM

The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly restarts.

It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa

21 August 2020 12:21 PM

Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA).

New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case

21 August 2020 10:52 AM

A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they entered his home and assaulted him.

Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

20 August 2020 6:12 PM

The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes a 100% ban on smoking in public areas.

Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September

20 August 2020 4:27 PM

The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020.

