Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study





Scientists at Oxford University believe that honey is a good alternative for relieving symptoms of colds and coughs.

The researchers have advised that doctors should consider recommending honey to patients instead of antibiotics.

The study, which reviewed 14 clinical trials, involving 1,761 participants, was published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine earlier this week.

It found that honey is effective at treating the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections – including sore throats, blocked noses, coughs, and general congestion.

The findings come as no surprise to local beekeeper John Moodie.

Moodie says honey has a remarkable effect on relieving flu-like illnesses and is reemerging to treat various ills and ailments.

For thousands of years, honey has been used as a home remedy for soothing sore throats and coughs.

Moodie, who owns the Honeywood Farm in the Overberg regions, says honey is known to attack harmful oral bacteria.

However, he says consumers need to decern between bee-produced honey and fraudulent honey on the shelves.

Honey is a concentrated sugar, which kills bacteria. Secondly, it has small amounts of hydrogen peroxide... The third factor is the antibacterial activity of honey. John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

Honey attacks the biofilm which protects the bacteria. That's good for a sore throat and plaque on teeth. John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

Honey has been used since Aristotle. Antibiotics came in and flattened these old remedies and honey is coming back. John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

It's so sad that people are profiteering from false honey which is not as good as real honey in terms of its healing and therapeutic properties. John Moodie, Beekeeper and former chairman of the SA Bee Industry Organisation

