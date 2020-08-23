Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert





The Covid-19 pandemic has been marked with a significant amount of grief and loss as families lose their loved ones to the virus.

People are also experiencing grief because of a relationship that has ended, a job loss or business closure, and other consequences of the pandemic.

Megan Hosking, the psychiatric intake clinician at Akeso Psychiatric Clinic Group, says it's important for people to take time to process their grief.

Hosking says grief can't be rushed.

If you don't process your grief, it may lead to long-term mental health issues such as depressive disorders or anxiety disorders, she warns.

Hosking says your personal relationships and professional life may also suffer because of a failure to communicate your feelings and loss.

It's really important to take your time and to properly go through the grieving process, work through the emotions, and then get back to a functional state in your life. Megan Hosking, Psychiatric intake clinician - Akeso Clinic

If we don't grieve, we bottle up a lot of emotions and that could lead to damaging effects in the long run. Megan Hosking, Psychiatric intake clinician - Akeso Clinic

Listen to the expert advice on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: