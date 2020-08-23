Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis
Ramaphosa says party members reported to be involved in corruption must be sent to the ANC's integrity commission immediately.
"Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes", he writes in the letter.
Ramaphosa says the governing party must take responsibility for its role in South Africa's corruption problem.
As President of the African National Congress, as part of the national leadership collective, I am fully aware of the decisive mandate we have been given by #ANC54 to end all forms of corruption, and to renew and rebuild our movement. This is the mandate I intend to fulfil. pic.twitter.com/NwIyko5c95— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 23, 2020
Here are some the measures he says the party must take to combat corruption:
-
People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended.
-
The ANC should publicly disassociate itself from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption. • Require ANC leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests.
-
Conduct lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives.
-
Develop a clear policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state. We must acknowledge that once one accepts a leadership position, a higher standard of behaviour applies.
-
Strengthen the Integrity Commission and provide it with clear administrative and legal support. The ANC must develop uniform terms of reference and guidelines for provincial and regional integrity structures. To address corruption in the state and society, we must:
-
Mobilise for a ‘whole of society’ response against corruption and ANC members must support progressive organisations in their stand against corruption.
-
Ensure transparency and accountability in procurement. We need to build on the ‘open tender’ processes employed in certain areas and make use of technology and artificial intelligence as a standard practice to tackle corruption across all of government.
-
Information about who is tendering for contracts should be made public, as well as the vetting process to verify their credentials. Items being tendered for must be costed per unit, and civil society should be able to access this information so that the public can monitor if prices are being inflated beyond reasonable acceptable profits before a tender is awarded.
-
Government should establish in conjunction with civil society an anti-corruption hotline reporting and online service specifically in relation to COVID-19 and beyond. This platform should allow ordinary people to report corruption.
-
Strengthen and resource law enforcement and insulate it from political interference. The process of establishing an independent and multi-disciplinary agency to deal with cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption must be fast-tracked.
-
Conduct lifestyle audits of senior public servants and leaders of public entities.
