Latest Local
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and a... 23 August 2020 10:55 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. 22 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption invo... 23 August 2020 12:47 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Business
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis

23 August 2020 12:47 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
SIU
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Covid-19 corruption
ANC corruption

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.

Ramaphosa says party members reported to be involved in corruption must be sent to the ANC's integrity commission immediately.

"Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes", he writes in the letter.

Ramaphosa says the governing party must take responsibility for its role in South Africa's corruption problem.

Here are some the measures he says the party must take to combat corruption:

  • People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended.

  • The ANC should publicly disassociate itself from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption. • Require ANC leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests.

  • Conduct lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives.

  • Develop a clear policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state. We must acknowledge that once one accepts a leadership position, a higher standard of behaviour applies.

  • Strengthen the Integrity Commission and provide it with clear administrative and legal support. The ANC must develop uniform terms of reference and guidelines for provincial and regional integrity structures. To address corruption in the state and society, we must:

  • Mobilise for a ‘whole of society’ response against corruption and ANC members must support progressive organisations in their stand against corruption.

  • Ensure transparency and accountability in procurement. We need to build on the ‘open tender’ processes employed in certain areas and make use of technology and artificial intelligence as a standard practice to tackle corruption across all of government.

  • Information about who is tendering for contracts should be made public, as well as the vetting process to verify their credentials. Items being tendered for must be costed per unit, and civil society should be able to access this information so that the public can monitor if prices are being inflated beyond reasonable acceptable profits before a tender is awarded.

  • Government should establish in conjunction with civil society an anti-corruption hotline reporting and online service specifically in relation to COVID-19 and beyond. This platform should allow ordinary people to report corruption.

  • Strengthen and resource law enforcement and insulate it from political interference. The process of establishing an independent and multi-disciplinary agency to deal with cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption must be fast-tracked.

  • Conduct lifestyle audits of senior public servants and leaders of public entities.


More from Politics

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp

21 August 2020 2:39 PM

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.

Alex SANDF

'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer

20 August 2020 1:33 PM

Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.

Crosshairs war terrorism guns fighting militants Pixabay

'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique

20 August 2020 12:07 PM

Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.

ewn-steenbras-damjpg

Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1

20 August 2020 7:48 AM

The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

200226tito2gif

[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema

19 August 2020 3:31 PM

The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey

19 August 2020 1:38 PM

57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.

ISIS Islamic State 123rf

Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed

19 August 2020 1:30 PM

Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north.

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

Cape Town dep mayor update on R15 billion Harbour Arch going ahead

19 August 2020 10:32 AM

While the development will include 100 units of inclusionary housing, Ian Neilson says one cannot ignore market forces.

Nuclear power station The Simpsons Universal Studios 123rf 123rfbusiness

Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy?

18 August 2020 3:16 PM

Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto.

