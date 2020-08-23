Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis





Ramaphosa says party members reported to be involved in corruption must be sent to the ANC's integrity commission immediately.

"Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the Integrity Commission immediately or face disciplinary processes", he writes in the letter.

Ramaphosa says the governing party must take responsibility for its role in South Africa's corruption problem.

As President of the African National Congress, as part of the national leadership collective, I am fully aware of the decisive mandate we have been given by #ANC54 to end all forms of corruption, and to renew and rebuild our movement. This is the mandate I intend to fulfil.

Here are some the measures he says the party must take to combat corruption: