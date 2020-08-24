Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
Are you one of those people who have simply had no use for your car in the last few months of lockdown?
With fewer cars on the road since March and an alcohol ban in place, the result has been far fewer car accidents where vehicles might require repairs.
John Maytham speaks to Charles Canning, the national chairperson of the South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (Sambra) to find out if there has been a major decline in the number of vehicles brought in for repairs after collisions, due to fewer vehicles being on the road.
We've seen drastic drops in throughput of our businesses since Covid hit us.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
Through the lockdown alert level 5 car repairs were shut aside from essential service work-related vehicle repairs needed.
Under alert level 3 when the industry was allowed to reopen fully, Canning says it saw a slight improvement in numbers.
But I think those were pipelines the shops had in place prior to lockdown and once those pipelines dried up we're seeing drops of up to 60% of our usual throughput coming through.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
He says the insurance companies have said the numbers are down 45 -60%.
The far lower volumes of traffic on the roads is a clear indication that many people are still not commuting to work, but likely continuing to work from home.
In Cape Town, we do what is traditionally known as the fender-bender and we certainly don't have big accidents in Cape Town.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
And while it is a positive result that there are fewer motor vehicle accidents, it has an enormous impact on the car repair industry.
Canning says many repair shops have gone onto short-time.
I think the staff that we have are grateful for the fact that they still have a job, although they are taking home a drastically reduced paycheck at the end of the month.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
Some auto repair shops have closed down.
I think in Cape Town, three prominent ones that I know of have closed their doors in the last two months, and it's happening all over the country.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
It's not nice to say that we rely on other people's misfortune, but we also need to eat at the end of the month.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
Canning says insurance companies have been very supportive during this time.
They helped with cashflow at the start of lockdown. Usually, an insurance company pays you on 30 days but they said give us the invoice, we will pay you straight away.Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra
They went as far as to waive policyholders excess on claims, he adds. The insurance companies understood that many people were earning reduced salaries or had even been retrenched and did not have the money to cover the excess on claims.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!'
Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more.Read More
NPOs to counter Dis-Chem appeal against guilty mask price-fixing verdict
Health Justice Initiative along with Open Secrets will be arguing gouging during Covid-19 pandemic is unethical and inappropriate.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'
"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Appeal to insurers not to ignore plight of larger tourism companies
Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) which is appealing to insurers to include larger businesses in their payouts.Read More
Returning to the office? Skip the stress with this app
Software firm Zoho, have created a comprehensive application to help businesses make the transition back to the office.Read More
Grand West Casino reopened 1 July but are people rolling the dice?
Screens have been erected between every player on the gaming floor and between every single slot machine on the gaming floor.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More
Hospital of Hope doctor: It was inspiring the way staff worked with patients
Staff from the hospital of Hope at the CTICC reflect on some of the experiences from their time at the Covid-19 field hospital.Read More
Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
Under level 2 regulations hotels and guest houses are allowed to reopen their doors to guests, as Zain Johnson finds out...Read More