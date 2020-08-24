Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Boy saves two men in difficulty at Fish Hoek beach
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shaun Powell
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
katy rose cellphone
Today at 13:45
Cookbook and Travelogue "Let's Meet in Paradise"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christoph Heierli
Diane Heierli
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around evictions and other rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - NightSky Zombies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Reid
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SA has a big booze problem - binge or ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 15:40
Soul City supports call for #JusticeforKwasa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Mogapi - Soul City’s Cluster Manager
Today at 15:50
MyFanPark: Personalised video messages. From the famous and influential.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wouter Lombard - COO of MyFanPark
Today at 16:10
City opposes SAHRC for the right to protect property to be declared unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohammed Shafie Ammermia - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
With ACE Magashule at the centre - the ANC has made solid plans to root-out party corruption.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - foreign policy analyst
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:46
How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ezra Overberg - Theatre manager of 44 on Long
Today at 18:08
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:12
An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
Latest Local
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients. 24 August 2020 12:09 PM
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipp... 24 August 2020 10:49 AM
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year. 24 August 2020 10:18 AM
View all Local
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022 Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway. 24 August 2020 9:03 AM
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption invo... 23 August 2020 12:47 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape town car accidents
Lockdown
car repairs
COVID-19
Auto repair industry

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Are you one of those people who have simply had no use for your car in the last few months of lockdown?

With fewer cars on the road since March and an alcohol ban in place, the result has been far fewer car accidents where vehicles might require repairs.

John Maytham speaks to Charles Canning, the national chairperson of the South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (Sambra) to find out if there has been a major decline in the number of vehicles brought in for repairs after collisions, due to fewer vehicles being on the road.

We've seen drastic drops in throughput of our businesses since Covid hit us.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

Through the lockdown alert level 5 car repairs were shut aside from essential service work-related vehicle repairs needed.

Under alert level 3 when the industry was allowed to reopen fully, Canning says it saw a slight improvement in numbers.

But I think those were pipelines the shops had in place prior to lockdown and once those pipelines dried up we're seeing drops of up to 60% of our usual throughput coming through.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

He says the insurance companies have said the numbers are down 45 -60%.

The far lower volumes of traffic on the roads is a clear indication that many people are still not commuting to work, but likely continuing to work from home.

In Cape Town, we do what is traditionally known as the fender-bender and we certainly don't have big accidents in Cape Town.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

And while it is a positive result that there are fewer motor vehicle accidents, it has an enormous impact on the car repair industry.

Canning says many repair shops have gone onto short-time.

I think the staff that we have are grateful for the fact that they still have a job, although they are taking home a drastically reduced paycheck at the end of the month.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

Some auto repair shops have closed down.

I think in Cape Town, three prominent ones that I know of have closed their doors in the last two months, and it's happening all over the country.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

It's not nice to say that we rely on other people's misfortune, but we also need to eat at the end of the month.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

Canning says insurance companies have been very supportive during this time.

They helped with cashflow at the start of lockdown. Usually, an insurance company pays you on 30 days but they said give us the invoice, we will pay you straight away.

Charles Canning, National chairperson - Sambra

They went as far as to waive policyholders excess on claims, he adds. The insurance companies understood that many people were earning reduced salaries or had even been retrenched and did not have the money to cover the excess on claims.

Listen to the interview below:


