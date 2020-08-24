Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022





The last we heard, Eskom was carrying out loadshedding in neighbouring provinces. And chances are we could soon be getting that notification saying the system is constrained, or once again something somewhere has broken down, and we have to be without power.

Should it then give us some hope that government has started a procurement process for 2000MW of emergency power, asks John Maytham?

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) at the weekend formally initiated the process under its Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland speaks to John Maytham, about the government launching their procurement bid for 2000MW of emergency power.

If this process had started two or three years ago, we would have (the extra 2000MW) by now, but let's be thankful that it is starting now. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

He says that the Department of Energy and the IPP office of the department have brought his out can be viewed as an achievement in difficult circumstances.

There has been a lot of talk. The emergency procurement programme was talked about last year when stage 6 loadshedding hit us...and they set up a war room. We're now at a stage where the request for proposals has been formally issued. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

He says there will be plenty of proposals.

The problem is the bureaucracy and the slowness of the pace of things. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

A three-month period has been granted for proposals to be submitted.

This will be followed by a one-month period to adjudicate and announce the bidders.

That's remarkably optimistic in my opinion. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

Then there will be a few months for 'financial closure', he explains.

That's when the banks come up with all the money and power purchase agreements are signed with Eskom. Again, I think that's incredibly optimistic. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

He says the plan is to have this capacity on stream by June 2022, which Yelland again feels is very optimistic.

Eskom has said very clearly we can expect loadshedding for the next two years on and off. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst

