Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022
The last we heard, Eskom was carrying out loadshedding in neighbouring provinces. And chances are we could soon be getting that notification saying the system is constrained, or once again something somewhere has broken down, and we have to be without power.
Should it then give us some hope that government has started a procurement process for 2000MW of emergency power, asks John Maytham?
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) at the weekend formally initiated the process under its Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).
Energy analyst, Chris Yelland speaks to John Maytham, about the government launching their procurement bid for 2000MW of emergency power.
If this process had started two or three years ago, we would have (the extra 2000MW) by now, but let's be thankful that it is starting now.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
He says that the Department of Energy and the IPP office of the department have brought his out can be viewed as an achievement in difficult circumstances.
There has been a lot of talk. The emergency procurement programme was talked about last year when stage 6 loadshedding hit us...and they set up a war room. We're now at a stage where the request for proposals has been formally issued.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
He says there will be plenty of proposals.
The problem is the bureaucracy and the slowness of the pace of things.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
A three-month period has been granted for proposals to be submitted.
This will be followed by a one-month period to adjudicate and announce the bidders.
That's remarkably optimistic in my opinion.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
Then there will be a few months for 'financial closure', he explains.
That's when the banks come up with all the money and power purchase agreements are signed with Eskom. Again, I think that's incredibly optimistic.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
He says the plan is to have this capacity on stream by June 2022, which Yelland again feels is very optimistic.
Eskom has said very clearly we can expect loadshedding for the next two years on and off.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe
Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.Read More
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools
Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.Read More
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst
Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.Read More
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.Read More
Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend
Many of these were alcohol-related says WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem, but they are still coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases.Read More
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study
A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and antibiotics.Read More
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down
Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower
Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.Read More
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managing the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
More from Politics
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.Read More
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst
Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.Read More
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.Read More
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique
Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.Read More
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1
The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema
The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More