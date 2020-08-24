SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst
The Road Accident Benefit Scheme will not see the light of day.
South Africans are therefore stuck with the Road Accident Fund for the foreseeable future.
The Road Accident Fund has been bankrupt for almost a quarter of a century, notes John Maytham and a number of commissions of inquiry have been undertaken.
The Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill has been around for a number of years in an attempt to offer an alternative, but finally last week Parliament decided the bill would not proceed any further.
John Maytham talks to Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, who explains what it means for citizens.
I think the whole problem of compensating road crash victims has been misdiagnosed.Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria
He says it has been clear that the funding was inadequate for many, many years.
The problem was not so much the system that delivers the compensation, rather than the fact that we are one of the highest road crash incidences internationally.Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria
To give you an idea, the accepted norm is between 7 and 21 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles. In South Africa, we have 134 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles.Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria
He says these numbers translate into a personal claim tally of approximately 113,000 claims against the Road Accident Fund annually.
Of those 113,000 claims, the Road Accident Fund manages to complete on average, between 45 and 50% per annum...so the money is going to dry up.Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria
He says in his view there has been a failure to introduce new legislation onto the statute book in order to solve what he terms a road safety problem,
In comparison, Zimbabwe and Swaziland both have 300 claims per annum each, while Canada has about 8,300 claims per annum.
No compensation system how ever devised...will survive if faced with 113,000 claims per annum.Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria
Until the number of crashes is minimised any system implemented will end up bankrupt over time.
The fund is currently funded through citizens paying R2.07 fuel levy per litre. It is costing an average motorist R400 per month to have the benefit, he explains.
Research a the University of Stellnebosch predicts that within ten years, the fuel levy is going to disappear, he notes.
More from Local
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe
Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.Read More
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools
Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.Read More
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.Read More
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.Read More
Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend
Many of these were alcohol-related says WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem, but they are still coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases.Read More
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study
A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and antibiotics.Read More
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down
Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower
Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.Read More
Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte
Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managing the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.Read More
More from Politics
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.Read More
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.Read More
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.Read More
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.Read More
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer
Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed.Read More
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique
Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.Read More
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1
The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply.Read More
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).Read More
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema
The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician.Read More
Confidence in President Ramaphosa nosedives across the population – survey
57% of EFF supporters "always" wear a mask in public, much less than supporters of the ANC (81%) and DA (78%) - UJ/HSRC survey.Read More