SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst





The Road Accident Benefit Scheme will not see the light of day.

South Africans are therefore stuck with the Road Accident Fund for the foreseeable future.

The Road Accident Fund has been bankrupt for almost a quarter of a century, notes John Maytham and a number of commissions of inquiry have been undertaken.

The Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill has been around for a number of years in an attempt to offer an alternative, but finally last week Parliament decided the bill would not proceed any further.

John Maytham talks to Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law at the University of Pretoria, who explains what it means for citizens.

I think the whole problem of compensating road crash victims has been misdiagnosed. Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

He says it has been clear that the funding was inadequate for many, many years.

The problem was not so much the system that delivers the compensation, rather than the fact that we are one of the highest road crash incidences internationally. Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

To give you an idea, the accepted norm is between 7 and 21 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles. In South Africa, we have 134 casualties per 100,000 motor vehicles. Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

He says these numbers translate into a personal claim tally of approximately 113,000 claims against the Road Accident Fund annually.

Of those 113,000 claims, the Road Accident Fund manages to complete on average, between 45 and 50% per annum...so the money is going to dry up. Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

He says in his view there has been a failure to introduce new legislation onto the statute book in order to solve what he terms a road safety problem,

In comparison, Zimbabwe and Swaziland both have 300 claims per annum each, while Canada has about 8,300 claims per annum.

No compensation system how ever devised...will survive if faced with 113,000 claims per annum. Professor Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor of Private Law - University of Pretoria

Until the number of crashes is minimised any system implemented will end up bankrupt over time.

The fund is currently funded through citizens paying R2.07 fuel levy per litre. It is costing an average motorist R400 per month to have the benefit, he explains.

Research a the University of Stellnebosch predicts that within ten years, the fuel levy is going to disappear, he notes.

Take a listen below: