Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools





The DBE has assured parents that it’s ready to welcome the remainder of the grades back to the classroom on Monday morning.

Napotosa's executive director Basil Manuel says the return of the remaining grades should have been staggered across this week.

According to Manuel, there have already been reports suggesting that schools are battling with screening the influx of learners this morning.

He says Naptosa will expose the department if it has misled parents about school readiness.

This comes amid concerns about a shortage of teachers and personal protective equipment (PPE) at some schools.

Schools that aren't fully equipped shouldn't reopen, he tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

Our survey indicates that principals were very concerned about certain types of readiness, including teachers not being replaced and the the quality and quantity of PPE. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

It would be a major betrayal of trust is the Minister has gone out to assure parents that everything is okay when it's not okay... We will hold them to account for that. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

We will expose the flaws... and we are going to follow the letter of the law. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

If a school is not fully supplied with the things to keep children and teachers safe, you can't open the school... We want teachers and learners back at school under the right conditions. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: