[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe
Medical staff across the country have been going to extra lengths to protect themselves against the virus.
At Tygerberg Hospital, doctors use modified snorkel masks to help prevent them from getting Covid-19 whilst intubating critically-ill patients.
The masks, which are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters, cover the whole face and form a tight seal.
In the modified hospital version, the snorkel is removed and an adapter and breathing filter has been added.
Using these full-face modified snorkel masks, the doctors are completely protected from breathing in the virus whilst performing highly contagious airway procedures.
One of the hospital’s neonatologists and paediatricians, Dr Lizelle van Wyk, is an avid diver and was shown the mask by a diving colleague.
The modified snorkel masks are now routinely used by the paediatricians for intubation and bronchoscopy in children suspected of being Covid-19 positive.
