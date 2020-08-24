[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Boy saves two men in difficulty at Fish Hoek beach
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shaun Powell
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
katy rose cellphone
Today at 13:45
Cookbook and Travelogue "Let's Meet in Paradise"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christoph Heierli
Diane Heierli
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around evictions and other rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - NightSky Zombies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Reid
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SA has a big booze problem - binge or ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 15:40
Soul City supports call for #JusticeforKwasa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Mogapi - Soul City’s Cluster Manager
Today at 15:50
MyFanPark: Personalised video messages. From the famous and influential.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wouter Lombard - COO of MyFanPark
Today at 16:10
City opposes SAHRC for the right to protect property to be declared unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohammed Shafie Ammermia - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
With ACE Magashule at the centre - the ANC has made solid plans to root-out party corruption.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - foreign policy analyst
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:46
How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ezra Overberg - Theatre manager of 44 on Long
Today at 18:08
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:12
An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients. 24 August 2020 12:09 PM
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipp... 24 August 2020 10:49 AM
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year. 24 August 2020 10:18 AM
View all Local
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022 Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway. 24 August 2020 9:03 AM
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption invo... 23 August 2020 12:47 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe

24 August 2020 12:09 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Tygerberg Hospital
snorkelling
mask
covid-19 pandemic
snorkel masks
full-face mask

Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.

Medical staff across the country have been going to extra lengths to protect themselves against the virus.

At Tygerberg Hospital, doctors use modified snorkel masks to help prevent them from getting Covid-19 whilst intubating critically-ill patients.

The masks, which are usually used for snorkelling in tropical waters, cover the whole face and form a tight seal.

In the modified hospital version, the snorkel is removed and an adapter and breathing filter has been added.

Snorkel masks protect healthcare personnel at Tygerberg Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Western Cape Government.
Snorkel masks protect healthcare personnel at Tygerberg Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Western Cape Government.

Using these full-face modified snorkel masks, the doctors are completely protected from breathing in the virus whilst performing highly contagious airway procedures.

One of the hospital’s neonatologists and paediatricians, Dr Lizelle van Wyk, is an avid diver and was shown the mask by a diving colleague.

The modified snorkel masks are now routinely used by the paediatricians for intubation and bronchoscopy in children suspected of being Covid-19 positive.


24 August 2020 12:09 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Tygerberg Hospital
snorkelling
mask
covid-19 pandemic
snorkel masks
full-face mask

More from Local

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools

24 August 2020 10:49 AM

Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1454ba6d-f05b-44e2-9883-65527b4c1235.jpg

SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst

24 August 2020 10:18 AM

Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022

24 August 2020 9:03 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend

24 August 2020 8:32 AM

Many of these were alcohol-related says WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem, but they are still coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

honey-lemon-remedy-hot-drink-colds-flu-ginger-bees-medicine-123rf

Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study

23 August 2020 10:55 AM

A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and antibiotics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

original-t-bagjpg

Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down

22 August 2020 2:46 PM

Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cannabis-indoor-cultivation-dagga-weed-grower-farming-CBD-green-economy-123rf

Draft cannabis bill 'disappointing and flawed', says dagga grower

22 August 2020 1:52 PM

Cape Town-based cannabis growing service The Haze Club plans to oppose the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Covid-19 'recovery rate' isn't a meaningful indicator, says Prof Alex Welte

21 August 2020 4:48 PM

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says the recovery rate is not a useful indicator for understanding how South Africa is managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-lions-head-table-mountain-hiking-trail-view-123rf

Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP

21 August 2020 3:02 PM

A number of Cape Town attractions will be opening in the next few weeks. Lion's Head is not one of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend

Local

Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022

Local Politics

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Restructured SAA attracting more investors and funders, says DPE

24 August 2020 12:05 PM

Over 840 people arrested in Gauteng for flouting lockdown rules

24 August 2020 11:57 AM

Large parts of Tshwane without power after Nyala substation tripped

24 August 2020 11:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA