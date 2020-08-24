[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden





The hashtag #RoseGardenMassacre began trending in the USA after the First Lady of America unveiled her redesigned Rose Garden project.

The iconic Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC is home to the serving president of the United States of America and wife of JF Kennedy, Jackie was instrumental in the design and creation of the famous flowering shrubs and crab apple trees.

But Melania has made it clear that the garden should be more reflective of a modern presidency and introduced more subdued colours and stark design. She had all the old crab apple trees removed and replaced the brightly coloured flowers with white tones.

Americans seemed divided in their opinion, but many as the hashtag implies feel she has savaged the once iconic garden.

It's not the first time that Melania has born the brunt of Twitter ire and criticism.

Twitter humour was unstoppable when she revealed blood-red Christmas trees at the White House a few years ago.

The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump likes giving speeches in the Rose Garden as the light there is becoming to his complexion.

Take a look at the before and after photos below and decide:

#RoseGardenMassacre makes me remember the Melania's Christmas Tree Massacre . pic.twitter.com/MrSOZXsTMw — Marianne Myers (@myema1) August 23, 2020

