[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The hashtag #RoseGardenMassacre began trending in the USA after the First Lady of America unveiled her redesigned Rose Garden project.
The iconic Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC is home to the serving president of the United States of America and wife of JF Kennedy, Jackie was instrumental in the design and creation of the famous flowering shrubs and crab apple trees.
But Melania has made it clear that the garden should be more reflective of a modern presidency and introduced more subdued colours and stark design. She had all the old crab apple trees removed and replaced the brightly coloured flowers with white tones.
Americans seemed divided in their opinion, but many as the hashtag implies feel she has savaged the once iconic garden.
It's not the first time that Melania has born the brunt of Twitter ire and criticism.
Twitter humour was unstoppable when she revealed blood-red Christmas trees at the White House a few years ago.
The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump likes giving speeches in the Rose Garden as the light there is becoming to his complexion.
Take a look at the before and after photos below and decide:
Such a disgrace...surprised is wasn’t cacti .. #RoseGardenMassacre pic.twitter.com/sVWA3NsmSp— serious #SDNY crush (@FatherOfZeusers) August 23, 2020
@WhiteHouse what the heck #RoseGardenMassacre pic.twitter.com/e8f6eenclE— @gramawthvanson (@909963) August 24, 2020
(everything trump touches dies #ETTD)#RoseGardenMassacre— ((( Fredi-Fredàé ))) 😷Survive 📢Resist 🌊VoteBlue (@freddyatton) August 23, 2020
𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆. pic.twitter.com/TGi34FXWZI
#RoseGardenMassacre makes me remember the Melania's Christmas Tree Massacre . pic.twitter.com/MrSOZXsTMw— Marianne Myers (@myema1) August 23, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
