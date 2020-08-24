DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'





It was not a liquor store for your information. I was going to buy airtime because my data was [running] out. Tsepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

DA member of Parliament (MP) Tsepo Mhlongo has been accused of shopping at Tops liquor outlet during a virtual Parliamentary sitting last week.

A video of Mhlongo in what appeared to be a liquor store interrupted the Parliamentary broadcast on Wednesday.

A number of MPs complained about Mhlongo's improper conduct, including an EFF MP who slammed him for being "busy in Tops" during the proceedings.

"Can we please ensure that this comrade gets out of the liquor store and comes to the work of Parliament because the guy’s in Tops as we speak", EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said.

In case you missed it, watch the incident as it unfolded last week:

The DA has defended Mhlongo against what the party has described as sensational and false reporting.

"Mr Mhlongo was at a Pick n Pay grocery store, and an EFF MP’s assumption that he was in a TOPS liquor store has now falsely been accepted as fact", the DA has said in a statement.

Mhlongo insists that he was buying data at the time of the incident.

The MP has apologised for his behaviour, however, he has also slammed the media for making the incident into a political issue.

He claims the media are fixated on his mistake instead of reporting on the PPE scandal and other important issues.

I have apologised. Tsepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

The unintended video activation just switched on without me noticing. Tsepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

I think the media is [covering this story] for political reasons... I don't think we're supposed to run with this because it's human nature. I've made a mistake and I've apologised... It's not a story. Tsepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

At the end of the day, Parliament's work must go on, but I don't want to make this political. This is not a political issue. Tsepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: