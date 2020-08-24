Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 18:49
Why is there unhappiness about the latest Icasa appontments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:08
Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from Famous Brands
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natasha Sideris - Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment

24 August 2020 1:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
Corruption
Pule Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC corruption

When asked by Lester Kiewit if this doesn't show a culture of rewarding corrupt people, Mabe responded 'the ANC does not do that.'

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has written a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.

RELATED: Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis

RELATED: ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe talks to Lester Kiewit about the letter. Mabe says these sentiments expressed by the President were first expressed by the National Executive Committee in a statement released on 4 August.

We began saying we are now drawing a line and we did express our outrage and deep embarrassment by the recent allegation that some, including our own leaders and members, have sort to benefit unlawfully from the devastating suffering and impoverishment caused by Covid-19.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

He says the NEC added that officials would lead a national process of conducting an audit of all outstanding cases where ANC members or leaders may have been involved as quickly as possible and bring these before the NEC.

Lester Kiewit questions the appointment to the KZN provincial legislature of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede who faces charges of corruption.

Is that not a culture that then rewards corrupt people?

Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

Mabe responds that the ANC does not do that.

Despite Ramaphosa stating the following in his letter 'People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended', Mabe defends Gumede's appointment.

Remember, when allegations are brought against you on this or that act of corruption, that doesn't mean that you are corrupt. The case needs to be heard in a court of law.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

When people stand accused it does not necessarily mean they are in the wrong.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Mabe emphasises that the ANC supports law enforcement agencies conducting their investigations without fear or favour, or indeed any political interference.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo speaks to Lester Kiewit about this controversial issue.

How much of this is new? How much of this is going to do what the rhetoric and the written word says?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Naidu says the country has gone past the tipping point.

People are just going to say so what? You haven't shown any decisive action whether in terms of the judicial process, the prosecuting process, or any of those institutional processes that were put in place.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

No prosecutorial action has been taken, she notes.

Mentioning the former mayor of eThekwini as an example, where it seems to be a slap in the face to all these governance processes that are supposed to deal with the corruption crisis.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

What I took out of that interview with the spokesperson, it seems again this is a problem we will deal with internally, we don't want to deal with it outside. You can't fo that. You have an electorate that votes for you.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She says she likes to believe the letter is not just about the upcoming local elections.

It's about a serious crisis and a serious dysfunctionality within the party, that somewhere somehow, the party has become this whole kind of rentier state.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She believes the electorate has become increasingly disaffected with more and more South Africans feeling their vote makes no difference.

Listen to the interviews below:


