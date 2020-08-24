Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 18:49
Why is there unhappiness about the latest Icasa appontments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:08
Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from Famous Brands
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natasha Sideris - Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter

24 August 2020 1:56 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Derek Hanekom

He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break.

Political Activist and ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom is also the chair of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The KathradaFoundation held a digital rally on Friday calling for action regarding the Covid-19 response and corruption.

It's a very serious issue that has to be tackled on two fronts. Firstly, the government has to the right thing and secondly the ANC has to do the right thing.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

He says the ANC needs to take appropriate action within the party. In addition, the ANC should direct those who are serving in government to take appropriate action.

We cannot interfere with the law enforcement agencies and we never would.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

He says law enforcement agencies have built the capacity to take action.

Some of the fruits of their work are coming out now with arrests and prosecution following which is good but there is a lot more to be done.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

What role should those within the ANC who are not complicit in corruption do, asks Lester Kiewit? Should they not step back?

I think it is about speaking out and taking action. Stepping back would be handing over and that's not the mood amongst many of us.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

RELATED: Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis

RELATED: Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment

You're quite right, there are divisions, and there are a lot of people who are implicated and a lot who are not implicated who are angry. And the President's letter vocalised that anger that many are feeling and also called on us to take the necessary actions.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

The President's letter is therefore widely welcomed, he says.

The letter is the right thing to do but it has to go beyond the letter. So the letter says these are the issues, these are the conference resolutions, these are the decisions we took at the last NEC meeting, and now we have to act.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

The next NEC meeting is on the weekend and some hard decisions will need to be taken says Hanekom.

Clearly there are people there who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. If we don't take these hard decisions now we are going to be in very serious trouble as a country.

Derek Hanekom, ANC NEC member and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation chair

Listen to Derek Hanekom below:


