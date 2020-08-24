10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body
Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says the association is calling for an end to the 10pm curfew.
Alberts says the industry body will be meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to address the matter this week.
She says the nightly curfew is placing major pressure on patrons, who all rush off on the roads at the same time.
Alberts says this could have serious safety implications which authorities need to consider.
The curfew brings a massive challenge. It's [creating] peak hour traffic late at night which causes chaos.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
I don't think people are in a position to drive calmly. I don't think that there should be a curfew.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
We want to look at other ways of mitigating the risk by lifting the curfew. We can't have everyone rushing off and driving out at the same time.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA
Some restaurants have clashed with police over the weekend over the capacity limit, she tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
Meanwhile, the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (<wbr>CCID) says that the city has finally come alive again following a busy weekend in the CBD.
CCID safety manager Muneeb Hendriks says restaurants where packed following the first weekend of level 2 restrictions.
Listen to the recap on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
