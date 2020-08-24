Boy (11) saves two men from potential drowning at Fish Hoek beach
Young Braedon, an under 12 nipper at Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club, noticed that the men were being slowly blown out to sea by a gentle offshore breeze.
He grabbed a knee-board and paddled between 150m and 200m out to sea in order to reach them.
The young man used the nose of his knee-board to push them safely back to shore, according to Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club's Facebook post.
Braedon averted a potentially tragic situation because neither of the men could swim.
They also discovered that the inflatable mattress had a hole in it and was slowly sinking, according to the boy's father Shaun Powell.
Powell says his son was implementing the training that he's received at Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club.
Braedon was enrolled at the reputable lifesaving club when he was nine years old, now he's no longer "nervous of the ocean", his father says.
We're astounded by his performance and also the positive outcome of what could have been a potentially tragic event.Shaun Powell
He's an extraordinary young man... He applies himself tremendously to his training both during and after his sessions.Shaun Powell
The Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Club teaches young children, between 4 and 14 years, how to become competent swimmers and equips them with ocean safety education.
Listen to the story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
