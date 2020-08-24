'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'





In one of the latest crimes, Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape last week, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.

The 20-year-old student was an outspoken gender-based violence activist enrolled at Wits University.

Her family claims she was killed after her ex-boyfriend refused to accept the end of their relationship.

📢 STATEMENT: Kwasa Zozo Lugalo, a determined & driven young women, was murdered by a man she chose not to have a relationship with. Women are being murdered in shocking numbers by men in SA.We are tired of mourning the loss of the lives of women. Rest in peace. #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/IkvMN5MCVy — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) August 18, 2020

The Soul City Institute's Mpho Mogapi says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.

Mogapi says too many perpetrators of gender-based violence are let off the hook in the country.

I'm saddened that we have to talk about the death of Kwasa at this time, especially during Women's Month. Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

It shows that men continue to control and own women, in every aspect. They'll do anything to continue with the status quo. Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

We need to hold the government accountable. We need to hold the justice system accountable but it also starts with law enforcement agencies such as SAPS. Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

The government needs to look at how to train police officers to deal with these cases... There are many cases reported where perpetrators do not see their day in court. Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: