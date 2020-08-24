'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'
In one of the latest crimes, Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape last week, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.
The 20-year-old student was an outspoken gender-based violence activist enrolled at Wits University.
Her family claims she was killed after her ex-boyfriend refused to accept the end of their relationship.
📢 STATEMENT: Kwasa Zozo Lugalo, a determined & driven young women, was murdered by a man she chose not to have a relationship with. Women are being murdered in shocking numbers by men in SA.We are tired of mourning the loss of the lives of women. Rest in peace. #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/IkvMN5MCVy— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) August 18, 2020
The Soul City Institute's Mpho Mogapi says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.
Mogapi says too many perpetrators of gender-based violence are let off the hook in the country.
I'm saddened that we have to talk about the death of Kwasa at this time, especially during Women's Month.Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute
It shows that men continue to control and own women, in every aspect. They'll do anything to continue with the status quo.Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute
We need to hold the government accountable. We need to hold the justice system accountable but it also starts with law enforcement agencies such as SAPS.Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute
The government needs to look at how to train police officers to deal with these cases... There are many cases reported where perpetrators do not see their day in court.Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law
The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the National State of Disaster.Read More
Boy (11) saves two men from potential drowning at Fish Hoek beach
11-year-old Braedon Powell rescued two men on an inflatable mattress that was drifting out to sea at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday. The men could not swim.Read More
DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.Read More
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe
Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.Read More
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools
Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.Read More
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst
Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.Read More
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.Read More
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.Read More
Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend
Many of these were alcohol-related says WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem, but they are still coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases.Read More
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study
A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and antibiotics.Read More