Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 18:49
Why is there unhappiness about the latest Icasa appontments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:08
Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from Famous Brands
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natasha Sideris - Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'

24 August 2020 5:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Femicide
Justice
Soul City Institute
gbv
gender based violence
#JusticeForKwasa

With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.

In one of the latest crimes, Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape last week, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.

The 20-year-old student was an outspoken gender-based violence activist enrolled at Wits University.

Her family claims she was killed after her ex-boyfriend refused to accept the end of their relationship.

The Soul City Institute's Mpho Mogapi says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.

Mogapi says too many perpetrators of gender-based violence are let off the hook in the country.

I'm saddened that we have to talk about the death of Kwasa at this time, especially during Women's Month.

Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

It shows that men continue to control and own women, in every aspect. They'll do anything to continue with the status quo.

Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

We need to hold the government accountable. We need to hold the justice system accountable but it also starts with law enforcement agencies such as SAPS.

Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

The government needs to look at how to train police officers to deal with these cases... There are many cases reported where perpetrators do not see their day in court.

Mpho Mogapi, Cluster Manager - Soul City Institute

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:


