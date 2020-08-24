Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
South Africans are furious about corruption, writes JP Landman, a political and trend analyst at the University of the Free State.
The anger is largely focussed on the ANC, he says.
Landman tries to separate party and state and provides a scoreboard to rate what the state has achieved in the fight against corruption.
In Landman’s blog post, he discusses the following as part of his scorecard:
-
Critical state institutions (e.g. Eskom, Sars, PIC, Transnet, Prasa, etc.)
-
National Prosecuting Authority
-
Prosecutions (e.g. Jacob Zuma, VBS Mutual Bank, etc.)
-
-
Asset Forfeiture Unit
President Cyril Ramaphosa has “clearly put the state on a new trajectory”, says Landman.
“It is important the ANC now follows suit.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Landman.
We must distinguish between what is happening in the state, and what is happening in the party… South Africa is more than what’s happening in the ANC…JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We’re all looking for orange overalls! … [But] A lot of people have been being held accountable in terms of civil action. People have lost their jobs, their careers, their houses, the money they’ve stolen… Before you get to orange overalls, you can punish people through civil action… On the civil action side, a lot is happening.JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We will see how the fight in the ANC goes… I’m not nearly as sceptical as the people who laughed at him [President Ramaphosa] today…JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
We have a young population with enormous expectations… The divisions in our society – South Africa is not an easy place… [but] the country is still around! Perhaps we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously?JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More