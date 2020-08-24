Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman





South Africans are furious about corruption, writes JP Landman, a political and trend analyst at the University of the Free State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces Shamila Batohi as the new NPA head at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Blog post: JP Landman scores the state on its battle against corruption

The anger is largely focussed on the ANC, he says.

Landman tries to separate party and state and provides a scoreboard to rate what the state has achieved in the fight against corruption.

In Landman’s blog post, he discusses the following as part of his scorecard:

Critical state institutions (e.g. Eskom, Sars, PIC, Transnet, Prasa, etc.)

National Prosecuting Authority

Prosecutions (e.g. Jacob Zuma, VBS Mutual Bank, etc.)

Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunal

Asset Forfeiture Unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has “clearly put the state on a new trajectory”, says Landman.

“It is important the ANC now follows suit.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Landman.

We must distinguish between what is happening in the state, and what is happening in the party… South Africa is more than what’s happening in the ANC… JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We’re all looking for orange overalls! … [But] A lot of people have been being held accountable in terms of civil action. People have lost their jobs, their careers, their houses, the money they’ve stolen… Before you get to orange overalls, you can punish people through civil action… On the civil action side, a lot is happening. JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We will see how the fight in the ANC goes… I’m not nearly as sceptical as the people who laughed at him [President Ramaphosa] today… JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

We have a young population with enormous expectations… The divisions in our society – South Africa is not an easy place… [but] the country is still around! Perhaps we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously? JP Landman, political and trend analyst - UFS

