Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the Na... 24 August 2020 6:30 PM
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book' With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice... 24 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law

24 August 2020 6:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Land invasions
City of Cape Town
SAHRC
Court
interdict
Cape Town evictions

The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the National State of Disaster.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took the City of Cape Town to court last week following a series of contentious demolitions and evictions during the lockdown.

The EFF joined the SAHRC's court application to interdict the City from carrying out evictions and demolitions of structures during the National State of Disaster.

The Western Cape High Court is expected to deliver a ruling soon.

The court application comes after the forced removal of a Khayelitsha man while naked last month.

RELATED: Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction

Western Cape SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says the commission does not condone land invasions, however, that the City must follow the law when dealing with illegal occupations.

Nissen says the EFF's involvement in the court application is in the broader interest of public good.

He adds that the SAHRC does not side with any political party, despite what the City may suggest.

We condemn illegal invasions of any land, whether private or public. However, we've gone to court to say that the City of Cape Town must respect the law by following due legal process and acquiring a court order.

Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

We asking the court to get the City of Cape Town to obey the [lockdown] regulations, to wait until lockdown [is over] to execute court orders.

Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

We have never said that we want people to occupy land illegally.

Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC

Listen to Chris Nissen in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:


24 August 2020 6:30 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
EFF
Land invasions
City of Cape Town
SAHRC
Court
interdict
Cape Town evictions

More from Local

190903mjpg

SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman

24 August 2020 7:04 PM

The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'

24 August 2020 5:32 PM

With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish-Hoek-beach-Cape-Town-summer-False-Bay-coastline-ocean-123rf

Boy (11) saves two men from potential drowning at Fish Hoek beach

24 August 2020 3:48 PM

11-year-old Braedon Powell rescued two men on an inflatable mattress that was drifting out to sea at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday. The men could not swim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liqour stores generic

DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'

24 August 2020 1:31 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

snorkelling-snorkel-mask-diving-swimming-water-fins-protective-cover-123rf

[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe

24 August 2020 12:09 PM

Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools

24 August 2020 10:49 AM

Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1454ba6d-f05b-44e2-9883-65527b4c1235.jpg

SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst

24 August 2020 10:18 AM

Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022

24 August 2020 9:03 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend

24 August 2020 8:32 AM

Many of these were alcohol-related says WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem, but they are still coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

Business

Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt

Business

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA