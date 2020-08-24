SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took the City of Cape Town to court last week following a series of contentious demolitions and evictions during the lockdown.
The EFF joined the SAHRC's court application to interdict the City from carrying out evictions and demolitions of structures during the National State of Disaster.
The Western Cape High Court is expected to deliver a ruling soon.
The court application comes after the forced removal of a Khayelitsha man while naked last month.
Western Cape SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen says the commission does not condone land invasions, however, that the City must follow the law when dealing with illegal occupations.
Nissen says the EFF's involvement in the court application is in the broader interest of public good.
He adds that the SAHRC does not side with any political party, despite what the City may suggest.
We condemn illegal invasions of any land, whether private or public. However, we've gone to court to say that the City of Cape Town must respect the law by following due legal process and acquiring a court order.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC
We asking the court to get the City of Cape Town to obey the [lockdown] regulations, to wait until lockdown [is over] to execute court orders.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC
We have never said that we want people to occupy land illegally.Chris Nissen, Western Cape commissioner at SAHRC
Listen to Chris Nissen in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:
