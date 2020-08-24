SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman
Monday marks one year since Uyinene was killed.
The 19-year-old UCT student was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.
Her murder sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests against gender-based violence.
One year later, and not much has changed.
Her uncle Thembelani Mrwetyana says the past 12 months have been an emotional roller coaster for the family.
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation on Monday hosted a virtual discussion on the role of men and other issues in the fight to end violence against women.
Thembelani Mrwetyana says families have the responsibility to raise boy children in a manner that respects women.
As a family, we have take the day as a day for deep self-reflection and for commemorating and remembering our loved one.Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokesperson
It's quite disheartening that a year down the line we are still hearing of similar stores of young girls dying in the hands of these brutal men.Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokesperson
We would have hoped by now that things would have changed.Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokesperson
Our belief is focusing on awareness, advocacy, and teaching the boy child to respect themselves so that they can respect our womenfolk.Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uncle to Uyinene Mrwetyana and family spokesperson
Listen to Thembelani Mrwetyana speaking on CapeTalk:
