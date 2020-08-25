Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cyril's letter on climate change and SA's economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Makoma Lekalakala - Founder at Earth Life Africa
Today at 07:20
SAPS forensic labs backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 07:56
Checkers Little Garden is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Peters
Today at 08:07
Little boy killed in land fight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Today at 08:21
What is convalescent plasma therapy and how could it treat Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sean Wasserman
Today at 08:45
Zola Nene cooks with Gordon Ramsay on NatGeo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SAHRC on people illegally taking over private property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 09:50
City on illegal invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
Delay in ehailing licences
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 11:05
Road Accident Fund
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Latest Local
Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55. 25 August 2020 6:37 AM
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Afric... 24 August 2020 7:04 PM
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the Na... 24 August 2020 6:30 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion
Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday

25 August 2020 6:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Hishaam Mohamed
Advocate Hishaam Mohamed

Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55.

Advocate Mohamed was an ANC member of Parliament and Western Cape regional head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

His death was sudden and came as a shock to family and colleagues. He was just 55-years-old.


25 August 2020 6:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Hishaam Mohamed
Advocate Hishaam Mohamed

More from Local

190903mjpg

SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman

24 August 2020 7:04 PM

The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

200513-graaffreinite-evictijpg

SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law

24 August 2020 6:30 PM

The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the National State of Disaster.

Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'

24 August 2020 5:32 PM

With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.

Read More arrow_forward

Fish-Hoek-beach-Cape-Town-summer-False-Bay-coastline-ocean-123rf

Boy (11) saves two men from potential drowning at Fish Hoek beach

24 August 2020 3:48 PM

11-year-old Braedon Powell rescued two men on an inflatable mattress that was drifting out to sea at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday. The men could not swim.

Read More arrow_forward

Liqour stores generic

DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'

24 August 2020 1:31 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.

Read More arrow_forward

snorkelling-snorkel-mask-diving-swimming-water-fins-protective-cover-123rf

[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe

24 August 2020 12:09 PM

Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools

24 August 2020 10:49 AM

Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.

Read More arrow_forward

1454ba6d-f05b-44e2-9883-65527b4c1235.jpg

SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst

24 August 2020 10:18 AM

Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.

Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022

24 August 2020 9:03 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.

Read More arrow_forward

