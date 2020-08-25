Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday
Advocate Mohamed was an ANC member of Parliament and Western Cape regional head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.
His death was sudden and came as a shock to family and colleagues. He was just 55-years-old.
Statement on the passing of Adv Hishaam Mohamed (MP)— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) August 24, 2020
The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, MP, a member of the @ParliamentofRSA pic.twitter.com/KU7SRNR2m6
