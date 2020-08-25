Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

25 August 2020 7:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Jacob Blake was reportedly shot 7 times in the back by police after he allegedly tried to break up a fight between two women.

Yet another black man has been shot by cops, this time in Wisconsin.

Police officers can be seen following Jacob Blake to the driver's door of his SUV with a gun aimed at him, when one officer then shoots Blake in the back several times.

A bystander can be seen screaming for the police officers to stop. His children watched their father being shot fro inside the car.

Blake was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

WARNING: This video is not for sensitive viewers as it contains graphic scenes of violence.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


