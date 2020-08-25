[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car
Yet another black man has been shot by cops, this time in Wisconsin.
Police officers can be seen following Jacob Blake to the driver's door of his SUV with a gun aimed at him, when one officer then shoots Blake in the back several times.
A bystander can be seen screaming for the police officers to stop. His children watched their father being shot fro inside the car.
Blake was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
WARNING: This video is not for sensitive viewers as it contains graphic scenes of violence.
This is attempted murder right?— 𖤐🦄𖤐Ɽɪᴄʜƴ𖤐🦄𖤐 (@RichyLovesYou) August 24, 2020
We can all agree this is attempted fucking murder right?
Just checking #BlackLivesMatter #JacobBlake
pic.twitter.com/OkPG5gRAA2
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
