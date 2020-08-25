8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed'
Yesterday the desperate and violent fight for land in this province had deadly consequences.
Eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and another 12-year-old child was injured as authorities clashed with locals who had built homes on land which did not belong to them in the Epping Forest area near Elsies River.
Imraahn Mukaddam of the Elsies River CPF has spoken to the families of both children, as well as those on the scene and local councillor.
Elsies River community activist mraahn Mukaddam talks to John Maytham about the fatal shooting of an eight-year-old boy as authorities tried to remove people from a plot of land they had allegedly illegally invaded.
Mukadam has spoken to the parents of both the young victims, as well as family and community members who witnessed the events but were not part of the protests.
He says the victims were not in the vicinity of the protests.
From the information he has gathered, he says apparently some shacks were demolished.
I've spoken to the ard councillor who confirms they were given warnings last week to break down these shacks, and law enforcement then came in yesterday to remove those shacks that they deemed illegal.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
Mukkaddan says the process needs to be investigated.
The young boy was some way away from the protests action but the police were shooting rubber bullets at the protestors and from the crowd of protesters live ammunition was being fired back at the police and law enforcement.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
A shoot-out ensued and we probably have to wait for the forensics to find out whether the actual live ammunition used was from police or from members in the community.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
It will be, however, be determined from where the young boy was standing at the time.
[The boy] was definitely behind the line where the police had stationed themselves in this confrontation so there are some conclusions that can be made but I don't want to make concrete conclusions that it was from the protesters' side.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
John Maytham says the City of Cape Town has been far clearer in their view that from officers on the scene, the shots were fired from within the ranks of the protesters.
The important thing we want to emphasise is that there has been ongoing gang violence in that specific area for probably the past two weeks. It's been red-zoned.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
He says there are almost nightly shootings and many illegal firearms in the area and it is known that people are armed.
So for the police to go in gung-ho and ad hoc was very irresponsible knowing that the situation in the area has been very, very tense over the past weeks.Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River
He believes the City and law enforcement should be more cautious in their approach.
Where all the legal processes followed in terms of court orders regarding demolition of shacks, asks Mukaddan.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months
Medical Diagnostech is a diagnostic tect kit manufacturer based in Cape Town which has developed a rapid test for Covid-19.Read More
Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks
A newly formed pressure group has called on SANParks to restore public engagement with Table Mountain user groups in order to improve park management.Read More
Justice Ministry mourns loss of Adv Hishaam Mohamed, laid to rest on Tuesday
Member of Parliament Advocate Mohamed died of a heart attack suddenly on Monday at the age of 55.Read More
SA still facing similar stories a year after Uyinene's death - family spokesman
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.Read More
SAHRC: We're against land invasions, but City of Cape Town must abide by the law
The SAHRC has asked the court to interdict the City of Cape Town from demolishing structures without court oversight during the National State of Disaster.Read More
'Justice system must be held accountable to ensure GBV culprits brought to book'
With more cases of gender-based violence being highlighted around the country, the Soul City Institute says South Africa's justice system needs to be held accountable.Read More
Boy (11) saves two men from potential drowning at Fish Hoek beach
11-year-old Braedon Powell rescued two men on an inflatable mattress that was drifting out to sea at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday. The men could not swim.Read More
DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.Read More
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe
Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients.Read More
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools
Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipped to welcome most grades this week.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter
He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break.Read More
DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.Read More
Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment
When asked by Lester Kiewit if this doesn't show a culture of rewarding corrupt people, Mabe responded 'the ANC does not do that.'Read More
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.Read More
SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst
Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.Read More
Eskom could get 2000MW from IPPs by 2022
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says the timeline seems optimistic but is pleased the emergency procurement programme is underway.Read More
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.Read More
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp
Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary homeless camp in Strandfontein.Read More