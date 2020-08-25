8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed'





Yesterday the desperate and violent fight for land in this province had deadly consequences.

Eight-year-old Clarence Solomons was shot dead and another 12-year-old child was injured as authorities clashed with locals who had built homes on land which did not belong to them in the Epping Forest area near Elsies River.

Imraahn Mukaddam of the Elsies River CPF has spoken to the families of both children, as well as those on the scene and local councillor.

Mukadam has spoken to the parents of both the young victims, as well as family and community members who witnessed the events but were not part of the protests.

He says the victims were not in the vicinity of the protests.

From the information he has gathered, he says apparently some shacks were demolished.

I've spoken to the ard councillor who confirms they were given warnings last week to break down these shacks, and law enforcement then came in yesterday to remove those shacks that they deemed illegal. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

Mukkaddan says the process needs to be investigated.

The young boy was some way away from the protests action but the police were shooting rubber bullets at the protestors and from the crowd of protesters live ammunition was being fired back at the police and law enforcement. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

A shoot-out ensued and we probably have to wait for the forensics to find out whether the actual live ammunition used was from police or from members in the community. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

It will be, however, be determined from where the young boy was standing at the time.

[The boy] was definitely behind the line where the police had stationed themselves in this confrontation so there are some conclusions that can be made but I don't want to make concrete conclusions that it was from the protesters' side. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

John Maytham says the City of Cape Town has been far clearer in their view that from officers on the scene, the shots were fired from within the ranks of the protesters.

The important thing we want to emphasise is that there has been ongoing gang violence in that specific area for probably the past two weeks. It's been red-zoned. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

He says there are almost nightly shootings and many illegal firearms in the area and it is known that people are armed.

So for the police to go in gung-ho and ad hoc was very irresponsible knowing that the situation in the area has been very, very tense over the past weeks. Imraan Mukaddan, Community activist - Elsies River

He believes the City and law enforcement should be more cautious in their approach.

Where all the legal processes followed in terms of court orders regarding demolition of shacks, asks Mukaddan.

