Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market





Toyota has confirmed it will start producing petrol-electric hybrid vehicles in South Africa.

The company remains mum on details, revealing only that it “will not be a sedan” and that production would start in 2021.

For now, hybrids remain prohibitively expensive.

An entry-level Toyota Prius sets you back more than R500 000.

Currently, only Mercedes-Benz makes hybrids (the C-Class) in South Africa.

Toyota has been making cars in South Africa since 1961.

It consistently ranks as one of the best-selling car brands in the country.

Toyota is South Africa’s largest vehicle exporter.

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.

Toyota’s Lexus brand has a very strong hybrid portfolio… Now, they’re trying to bring that technology to more affordable vehicles. Lance Branquinho, motoring journalist

If you’re South African, you would’ve travelled in a Toyota at some time in your life. Lance Branquinho, motoring journalist

[Vehicle manufacturing] is the one manufacturing success story over the last decade… Most of those cars go to the US, Europe and Australia and other sophisticated markets… Lance Branquinho, motoring journalist

The vehicle Toyota cryptically alludes to will be a more affordable one… With Toyota’s enormous following, we could run into a tipping point for hybrid vehicles if they produced one at a fair price point… demystifying the experience of owning a hybrid… Lance Branquinho, motoring journalist

They will have to source a meaningful amount of local parts, up to 40% of the car’s content. It could mean we move to a very exciting period of battery development in South Africa… load shedding and all kinds of applications… Lance Branquinho, motoring journalist

