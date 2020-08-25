Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks





This comes after the news that the Lion's Head section of Table Mountain will remain closed, despite the move to lockdown level 2.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), managed by the South African National Parks (SANParks) made the announcement last week Friday.

"Lion's Head is a symptom of a much bigger problem on Table Mountain", says Andy Davies, an organiser from Friends of Table Mountain.

The group is also displeased with the continued closure of Silvermine Nature Reserve and various picnic sites along the mountain.

Despite the millions it earns through TMNP, Davies says SANParks spends very little on park management.

Davies says the lobby group wants TMNP to be more consultative to improve the way the park is managed.

He claims SANParks is unwilling to engage with the public, with a Table Mountain User Forum that's been unused for over a decade.

