Lobby group unhappy with how Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks
This comes after the news that the Lion's Head section of Table Mountain will remain closed, despite the move to lockdown level 2.
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), managed by the South African National Parks (SANParks) made the announcement last week Friday.
RELATED: Lion's Head remains closed under level 2, says TMNP
"Lion's Head is a symptom of a much bigger problem on Table Mountain", says Andy Davies, an organiser from Friends of Table Mountain.
The group is also displeased with the continued closure of Silvermine Nature Reserve and various picnic sites along the mountain.
Despite the millions it earns through TMNP, Davies says SANParks spends very little on park management.
RELATED: Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work
Davies says the lobby group wants TMNP to be more consultative to improve the way the park is managed.
He claims SANParks is unwilling to engage with the public, with a Table Mountain User Forum that's been unused for over a decade.
Lion's Head is a symptom of a much bigger problem on Table Mountain.Andy Davies, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
We also know that Silvermine Nature Reserve is also closed. All the picnic areas are closed.Andy Davies, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
The general public in Cape Town is unhappy with the way that Table Mountain is being managed by SANParks.Andy Davies, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
We want to see Table Mountain National Park managed in a better way. We'd like to see SANParks engage with the public so that our voices can be heard.Andy Davies, Organiser - Friends of Table Mountain
