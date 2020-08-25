City of CT accused delaying e-hailing permits to cash-in on R10k impound fee





If e-hailing drivers are caught on the roads without an operating licence, traffic authorities impound their vehicles.

They are also charged a R10,000 fee to have their vehicle released.

Sammy, an Uber driver in Parklands, says the R10,000 fine for the release of their vehicles is boosting the City's revenue collection.

Sammy says the vehicle he drives is still without an operating licence, despite an application that was lodged in 2015.

The City makes more money on the impound than what they are making on the licence application fee. So that's why they go around impounding all the cars in the city so that they make a lot of money. Sammy, Uber driver

They delay releasing the licences so that they can make lots of on the impounds. Sammy, Uber driver

Although Uber refunds its drivers for the R10,000 fine, the drivers have to fork out the money from their own pockets and claim it back from the company.

Without their cars, operators cannot raise the money needed to free their vehicles, says Kenny another Uber driver based in Cape Town.

Kenny's vehicle was impounded on Sunday and he had to make a loan to secure the R10,00 release fee.

He admits that he unlicenced driver, but says many of his colleagues have been waiting for 12 months and longer for their operating permits.

We get impounded. We are in a difficult situation. Kenny, Uber driver

I had to pay R10,000. I had to borrow that money and I have to pay it back with interest during this tough financial time... We are trying to feed our families. Kenny, Uber driver

Uber does pay the fine, but I have to pay it from my pocket first and then I send them the receipt and they reimburse the money... But we don't have the money because we haven't been working. Kenny, Uber driver

Another driver Lannick says he's been on the waiting list for almost four years and has been told that City has reached its quota limit for e-hailing operators.

The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says permits are capped at 5,000 in the metro.

She says the City has a rigorous system for approving ride-hailing licences which involves background checks.

Felicity says the issuing of e-hailing permits currently takes longer than a year to be finalised.

She claims that the ride-hailing market in Cape Town is over oversaturated and says not all licence applications will be automatically approved.

The issue is that there is a certain amount of taxi e-hailing licences are recommended... The biggest problem that we have in the city is overtrading. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Every driver who registers with Uber thinks they're going to get a licence... a large amount of them don't qualify. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We've got about 5,000 e-hailing permits or operating routes that we've allowed for, but that's got to be split between across all four of the service providers. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

You can't create an expectation that everybody who has access to a vehicle should be able to ride an [e-hailing] taxi. Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

