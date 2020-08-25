Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Download the entire Netflix in a second!
Researchers from University College London have achieved the fastest internet speed ever.
They were able to transmit data at 178 Terabits per second.
At that speed, it would take you about a second to download the entire Netflix catalogue.
I’d like that; thank you very much!Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the interwebs.
Also, from this feature: Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product
It’s double the capacity of any system in the world and a fifth faster than the previous world record.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It’s unlikely that it’ll come to us consumers any time soon, but the researchers say it wouldn’t be too expensive to upgrade the amplifiers…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from World
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates
US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'.Read More
What is convalescent plasma therapy and will it treat Covid-19 effectively?
UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service.Read More
[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car
Jacob Blake was reportedly shot 7 times in the back by police after he allegedly tried to break up a fight between two women.Read More
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden
The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.Read More
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product
"The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town."Read More
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany!
A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out...Read More
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA
The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore.Read More
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'
"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.Read More
SA surf icon Mark Paarman needs more cancer meds to survive while stuck in Fiji
Terminally ill Cape Town surfing legend Mark Paarman is stuck in Fiji on his boat 'The Millennium' and he's running out of his chemo medication.Read More
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital
US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.Read More