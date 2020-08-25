Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Download the entire Netflix in a second!





Researchers from University College London have achieved the fastest internet speed ever.

They were able to transmit data at 178 Terabits per second.

At that speed, it would take you about a second to download the entire Netflix catalogue.

It’s double the capacity of any system in the world and a fifth faster than the previous world record. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

It’s unlikely that it’ll come to us consumers any time soon, but the researchers say it wouldn’t be too expensive to upgrade the amplifiers… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

