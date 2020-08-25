Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates





A US photographer has recreated the last meals of 23 inmates on death row in order to prompt a deeper understanding of capital punishment.

The death penalty remains a legal form of punishment in the United States and is currently used by 28 of the 50 states.

Each of the pictures staged and photographed by Jackie Black contains basic information about the inmates, alongside their last words.

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King spoke to her to find out why she decided to embark on the project.

Scroll to view the gallery:

I grew up in the south of the US where most of the executions in the country take place and news media would report on the last meals requested by inmates and that image stuck with me. Jackie Black, Photographer

So why pictures of the inmate's last meals, rather than pictures of the inmates themselves?

It's a final kindness. It's a representation of nurture offered to this person about to be executed. Jackie Black, Photographer

What happens with presenting a meal is that you're immediately captivated by the image. It's something we can all relate to. Jackie Black, Photographer

Jackie says in selecting which prisoners and meals she would feature in the project she wanted to show a cross-section.

I was trying to get a diversity of people and foods. Jackie Black, Photographer

At the time I did the project there were over 295 people to choose from. Jackie Black, Photographer

You can view all 23 images at jackieblack.com

Click below to find out more about Jackie Black's 'Last Meal' project as told to Sara-Jayne King: