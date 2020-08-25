Local firm's rapid Covid-19 test could be on the market within 3 months
A Cape Town-based company is in the final stages of developing a rapid test that detects COVID-19 in saliva.
Medical Diagnostech is one of four companies working with by the Department of Science and Innovation to develop diagnostic tests for the virus.
CEO of the company Ashley Uys tells CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King that they began developing the test three months ago:
We saw the need to have quicker diagnostics to detect the virus directly.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
Uys says the test works in the same was as a pregnancy test:
The results are interpreted the same. Two lines forming for a positive result, one line - a negative result - the results are available within 15 minutes. Inside of urine, you apply saliva.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
Uys explains the benefits of this rapid-test against the existing testing methods.
The current method is very invasive, you obtain a sample but sticking a swab at the back of the throat or your nose.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
And he says this new test will be considerably cheaper:
We'll sell on a sliding scale which would range from R80-R100.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
The current methodology, the cheapest you can get it for is R800.Ashley Uys, CEO - Medical Diagnostech
Uys says the test is currently undergoing a series of clinical trials and could be on the market within 3 months.
The company has the capacity to make 50-80 000 per day.
Click below to find out more about the Covid-19 rapid test developed by local firm Medical Diagnostech:
