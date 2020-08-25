Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa
Checkers has brought back it’s wildly successful “Little Garden” promotion – just in time for Spring - and, this time around, it’s Proudly South African.
To get a free pre-packaged plant kit, you have to be a member of its loyalty programme and spend at least R200.
Everyone who makes use of the Sixty60 delivery service gets two plant kits – no matter how much they spend, even if they’re not a loyalty programme member.
There are 24 seedling kits to collect – 10 vegetables, eight flowers and six herbs.
More than 150 South Africans were employed to produce millions of seedling kits for the retailer, smarting after it got flamed in 2018 for importing them.
John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Checkers.
We found a local supplier… We upskilled 150 people, predominantly women… South African companies have the ability! … More than 20 million seedling kits had to be produced.Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing - Checkers
It’s amazing to see! It grows very quickly… Within a week or two, you see a seedling sprout…Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing - Checkers
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
