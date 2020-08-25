Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Greener Living - SA entrepreneur scores EU funding for his ocean waste programme
Dermatologist launches online support skincare platform
Lockdown had Cape Town family stuck in Russia for SIX weeks
Quarantunes - Francois van Coke
Open to speculation / opener
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
The ins and outs of prescribed debt
Open to calls
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Market Commentary
Basic Education Dept launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Africa Business Focus
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it's made in South Africa

In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them.

Checkers has brought back it’s wildly successful “Little Garden” promotion – just in time for Spring - and, this time around, it’s Proudly South African.

Image credit: Screengrab from inspiring YouTube clip "Empowering Communities Through Little Garden" - scroll down to watch.

To get a free pre-packaged plant kit, you have to be a member of its loyalty programme and spend at least R200.

Everyone who makes use of the Sixty60 delivery service gets two plant kits – no matter how much they spend, even if they’re not a loyalty programme member.

There are 24 seedling kits to collect – 10 vegetables, eight flowers and six herbs.

More than 150 South Africans were employed to produce millions of seedling kits for the retailer, smarting after it got flamed in 2018 for importing them.

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Checkers.

We found a local supplier… We upskilled 150 people, predominantly women… South African companies have the ability! … More than 20 million seedling kits had to be produced.

Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing - Checkers

It’s amazing to see! It grows very quickly… Within a week or two, you see a seedling sprout…

Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing - Checkers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


