Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:20
Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leetasha Govender
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - SA entrepreneur scores EU funding for his ocean waste programme
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ricahrd Hardiman
Today at 13:50
Dermatologist launches online support skincare platform
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nomphelo Gantsho cell
Today at 14:10
Lockdown had Cape Town family stuck in Russia for SIX weeks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle van der Merwe
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Francois van Coke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois van Coke
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation / opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Today at 15:50
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
The ins and outs of prescribed debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Basic Education Dept launched Woza Matrics, a free-to-air television initiative that is aimed at supporting the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicky Newton-King - former-CEO at JSE
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud

25 August 2020 1:19 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Corruption
Fraud
UIF
COVID-19

The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants, are charged with fraud and money laundering.

Three people are due in court on Tuesday accused of defrauding close to R700 000 of funds in UIF relief money intended for National Adhesive.

The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants – are charged with fraud and money laundering.

They were arrested in Durban on Monday by the Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Hawks' Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu:

The suspects manipulated the UIF system and they allegedly swindled approximately R700 000 into their private bank accounts.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Principal Communication Officer - Hawks

This money was meant for a National Adhesive company which unfortunately at this point is suffering from a loss of money which is supposed to have been paid as the UIF relief fund to their employees.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Principal Communication Officer - Hawks

The case is the latest in a series of incidents involving corruption in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would deal harshly with those found to have enriched themselves during the current crisis through corrupt activities.


25 August 2020 1:19 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Corruption
Fraud
UIF
COVID-19

