Covid-19 scam suspects due in court over R700 000 UIF fraud
Three people are due in court on Tuesday accused of defrauding close to R700 000 of funds in UIF relief money intended for National Adhesive.
The trio, which includes including two Saps sergeants – are charged with fraud and money laundering.
They were arrested in Durban on Monday by the Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Hawks' Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu:
The suspects manipulated the UIF system and they allegedly swindled approximately R700 000 into their private bank accounts.Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Principal Communication Officer - Hawks
This money was meant for a National Adhesive company which unfortunately at this point is suffering from a loss of money which is supposed to have been paid as the UIF relief fund to their employees.Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Principal Communication Officer - Hawks
The case is the latest in a series of incidents involving corruption in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would deal harshly with those found to have enriched themselves during the current crisis through corrupt activities.
