Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
The international Starbucks franchise will open its first store in Canal Walk in mid-November.
The US coffee chain first arrived in South Africa in 2016 and it now has 13 stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Iain Evans, the publisher of Coffee Magazine, says this investment shows confidence in South Africa's economy, despite the financial turmoil caused by Covid-19.
He says the arrival of Starbucks in Cape Town will be beneficial to the city's baristas as Starbucks is known for providing unique career opportunities.
The publisher says Cape Town is certainly leading the way with its independent and artisanal coffee roasters.
Evans argues that Starbucks will also bring added competition to Cape Town's coffee scene and force other roasteries in the market to up their standards and competitive edge.
He says Starbucks has shaped itself not only as a destination for an exceptional coffee but also as a hangout outside of work, school, and home.
Starbucks has a wide range of offerings. We may only look at the lattes and cappuccinos, but these guys have perfected the art of chocolate marshmallow smores and pumpkin-spiced lattes and those kinds of things.Iain Evans, Publisher - Coffee Magazine
They created a third space. An environment between the home, office, or school, where people can just go and relax. And that's really been what they've built their brand on over the last 40 years.Iain Evans, Publisher - Coffee Magazine
Starbucks has 17,400 stores in 60 countries. They have been doing it since 1970. They know they're product and are expert marketers.Iain Evans, Publisher - Coffee Magazine
Listen to Iain Evans chat with Kieno Kammies:
