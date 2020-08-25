Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?





South Africa’s 257 municipalities are notorious for having slack financial controls.

Only 20 of them (fewer than 8%) – most in the Western Cape – have received a clean audit.

One of them is Saldanha Bay Municipality, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

It is, according to Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, the second-most efficiently run municipality in the entire country.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Marius Koen, Mayor of shining star Saldanha Bay Municipality.

It starts with a vision and a strategic plan. Then, it’s all about leadership… You have to run the municipality like a business… Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality

You need to create a climate for businesses to prosper… and to create jobs… Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality

Follow procedures… stick to the basics – you will succeed! The opposition isn’t doing that… The top three municipalities are run by the DA. Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality

This economy [Saldanha] is going to explode in a couple of years… [but] only 24% of our kids reach Matric… To get a job, you need Matric! … We’re trying to open night schools, so they can get Matric… Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality

There’ll be fibre in every household in Saldanha Bay… A contractor has been appointed… Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality

