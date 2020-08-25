Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?
South Africa’s 257 municipalities are notorious for having slack financial controls.
Only 20 of them (fewer than 8%) – most in the Western Cape – have received a clean audit.
One of them is Saldanha Bay Municipality, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
It is, according to Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, the second-most efficiently run municipality in the entire country.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Marius Koen, Mayor of shining star Saldanha Bay Municipality.
It starts with a vision and a strategic plan. Then, it’s all about leadership… You have to run the municipality like a business…Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality
You need to create a climate for businesses to prosper… and to create jobs…Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality
Follow procedures… stick to the basics – you will succeed! The opposition isn’t doing that… The top three municipalities are run by the DA.Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality
This economy [Saldanha] is going to explode in a couple of years… [but] only 24% of our kids reach Matric… To get a job, you need Matric! … We’re trying to open night schools, so they can get Matric…Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality
There’ll be fibre in every household in Saldanha Bay… A contractor has been appointed…Marius Koen, Mayor - Saldanha Bay Municipality
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana says it's disheartening that young women are still dying at the hands of brutal men in South Africa.Read More