STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC
The travel agency announced that it would cease trading on Monday.
Many consumers are left wondering if they will be reimbursed.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC)'s Joseph Selolo says consumers are usually the last to be paid on a hierarchy of creditors when a company is liquidated.
He adds that there is very little legal recourse for consumers when a company goes into liquidation.
This is one of the most complicated cases one would have to deal with. I really sympathise with the consumers.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
The challenge comes from the fact that this entity is now in liquidation. Effectively, the company is dead.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
Liquidation stays any legal proceedings... People who paid any travel funds will rank very low [in order of payment priority].Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
Meanwhile, the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) says the travel industry is facing very challenging times.
Asata CEO Otto De Vries says the issue around vouchers and refunds has bee a difficult situation for travel agents.
He says agencies have unable to recover money from their suppliers, including hotels, tour operators, and airlines.
This means that many agencies are unable to reimburse consumers.
Listen to Joseph Selolo on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to Otto De Vries on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Business
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'
'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.Read More
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?
"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.Read More
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert
Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.Read More
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa
In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them.Read More
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market
With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt
The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%
South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.Read More