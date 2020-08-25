STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business

25 August 2020 3:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Travel
National Consumer Commission
Insolvency
liquidation
refund
travel agency
STA TRAVEL
STA Travel South Africa
consumer refunds

The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings.

The travel agency announced that it would cease trading on Monday.

Many consumers are left wondering if they will be reimbursed.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC)'s Joseph Selolo says consumers are usually the last to be paid on a hierarchy of creditors when a company is liquidated.

He adds that there is very little legal recourse for consumers when a company goes into liquidation.

This is one of the most complicated cases one would have to deal with. I really sympathise with the consumers.

Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

The challenge comes from the fact that this entity is now in liquidation. Effectively, the company is dead.

Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Liquidation stays any legal proceedings... People who paid any travel funds will rank very low [in order of payment priority].

Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Meanwhile, the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) says the travel industry is facing very challenging times.

Asata CEO Otto De Vries says the issue around vouchers and refunds has bee a difficult situation for travel agents.

He says agencies have unable to recover money from their suppliers, including hotels, tour operators, and airlines.

This means that many agencies are unable to reimburse consumers.

Listen to Joseph Selolo on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:

Listen to Otto De Vries on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


