'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Despite Covid-19, South Africans are still making plans to immigrate
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bastien Trelcat - Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group
Today at 21:05
The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rebone Sankara Tau - Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team
Today at 22:05
Switching your credit life insurance: what you need to know
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tlalane Ntuli - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcemen... 25 August 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed' Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict. 25 August 2020 10:02 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Politics
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them. 25 August 2020 12:36 PM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

25 August 2020 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
SA Economy
GDP
Global economy
Recession
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Annabel Bishop
Lockdown
COVID-19
economic contraction

'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

We had an unsustainable crisis level unemployment rate in South Africa of 30% before we went into this [Covid-19] crisis. Isaah Mhlanga (chief economist, Alexander Forbes) says that's gone to 35% - 3 million people losing their jobs in the first half of this year. Try and picture that number!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

There's no question, South Africa's economic outlook is grim.

The economy has contracted sharply and early indicators show that activity in May fell by more than 30%.

According to the data coming out the contraction in the second quarter could be up to 70%

RELATED: How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

What exactly do these figures mean for you and I?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

In the second quarter 95% of businesses were dissatisfied and 5% were satisfied with trading conditions.

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

It is a crisis because people lose hope, consumers as well.

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

We're not going to see the loss of the economy that occurred in the second quarter being made up in the third quarter. In fact it's actually going to take us to 2025 to get back the level of activity that we were at in the last quarter of last year in real terms, adjust for inflation.

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

If you take inflation back into it, it's going to take us to 2023.

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

There are glimmers of hope in terms of the global economy picking up. But is there a danger South Africa could lose out on an upturn?

The reality of the situation is that South Africa is likely to be one of those [economies] that lag...

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

It's a real worry that a lot of the problems we went into the crisis with, that weakened the economy... are still with us. I think that also drags on people's sentiments...

Annabel Bishop, Chief economist - Investec

Listen to the different scenarios sketched during the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'


25 August 2020 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
SA Economy
GDP
Global economy
Recession
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Annabel Bishop
Lockdown
COVID-19
economic contraction

More from Business

200824stagif

STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC

25 August 2020 3:55 PM

The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

starbucks-coffee-shop-chair-franchise-store-123rf

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

25 August 2020 2:11 PM

Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cape Town's coffee scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers Little Garden

Checkers 'Little Garden' returns - this time around it’s made in South Africa

25 August 2020 12:36 PM

In 2018, the retailer was slammed for importing the kits. This time around, 150 South Africans - mostly women - are making them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

25 August 2020 9:58 AM

With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashasjpg

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

24 August 2020 7:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa logo

Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt

24 August 2020 6:31 PM

The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60%

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

190711-jackson-mthembu-edjpg

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

25 August 2020 5:05 PM

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has rubbished reports claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement regarding a fresh ban on booze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

8-year-old Elsies victim was 'behind the line where the police were stationed'

25 August 2020 10:02 AM

Eslsies River community activist Imraahn Mukaddam describes shooting of Clarence Solomons during police and protesters conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180823hanekom

ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter

24 August 2020 1:56 PM

He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liqour stores generic

DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'

24 August 2020 1:31 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data when his video camera accidentally activated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pule mabe

Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment

24 August 2020 1:27 PM

When asked by Lester Kiewit if this doesn't show a culture of rewarding corrupt people, Mabe responded 'the ANC does not do that.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The White House, Washington DC Pexels

[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden

24 August 2020 11:58 AM

The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1454ba6d-f05b-44e2-9883-65527b4c1235.jpg

SA has highest road accidents globally and no fund would cope, says analyst

24 August 2020 10:18 AM

Professor Hennie Klopper says no road accident fund would be able to cope with the number of accidents on SA roaqds per year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Smiley ball beach happy

Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right?

25 August 2020 2:30 PM

"You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market

25 August 2020 9:58 AM

With Toyota’s enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FC Barcelona Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League 123rf 123rfsport 123rffootball

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

21 August 2020 9:49 AM

Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diabetes-glucose-testjpg

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Identity Document

'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!'

20 August 2020 12:55 PM

Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pharmaceutical pharma drug 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make'

20 August 2020 9:40 AM

"Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radovan-krejcirjpg

'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

19 August 2020 6:59 PM

What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oil-spill-generic-image-water-beach-coast-ocean-salvage-teams-123rf

Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal'

19 August 2020 12:38 PM

"When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

Politics Local

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEO] Another black man shot by cops in USA while his kids watch from car

World

EWN Highlights

Delvina Europa's killer admits taking drugs with her father day before attack

25 August 2020 6:55 PM

Conditions for restoring power in Pimville non-negotiable, says Eskom

25 August 2020 6:31 PM

WHO declares Africa free of polio

25 August 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA